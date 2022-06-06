BEVERLY — The plan to turn the former Briscoe school building into affordable apartments for seniors has been delayed by a nearly $6 million overrun in the project’s budget.
Harborlight Community Partners Executive Director Andrew DeFranza said the increase is due to inflation and the soaring cost of construction materials that is impacting projects around the state. He said the cost of the Briscoe project has gone from $50 million to the $55-$56 million range.
“Supply chain and construction costs escalation has been dramatically painful in the last year,” DeFranza aid.
Harborlight, a Beverly-based affordable housing agency, and Beacon Communities, a Boston real estate company, have an agreement to buy the Briscoe building from the city and transform it into 85 affordable apartments for people age 55 and over, as well as six live/work artist studios that would be rented with no age restriction. The building’s auditorium would be turned into a 500-seat community theater.
The project was scheduled to start this spring, but DeFranza said the need to find additional sources of funding has pushed the start date off until early 2023, with a scheduled completion date now set for late 2024.
Last October, the state’s secretary of housing and economic development came to Beverly to announce that the project would receive $3.4 million in state funding and $4 million in state and federal tax credits.
DeFranza said Friday that the development team has gone back to the state seeking more funding, and it will also ask the city for more money through the Community Preservation Act fund. Harborlight and Beacon will also pay more, he said.
DeFranza said increased costs are impacting every affordable housing project in the state, and the state is making more money available so they can proceed. “Thankfully the state knows this is affecting everyone,” he said.
The Briscoe building, located at 7 Sohier Road, was built in 1923 and served as a high school, junior high school and middle school until it closed in 2018. The city put the building up for sale in 2019 with the stipulation that it be preserved and not demolished.
The city selected Harborlight/Beacon’s bid of $600,000 and its plan to develop affordable housing for seniors, along with the artist studios and community theater.
The newly renovated building will be called the Beverly Village for Living & the Arts. The 85 apartments will be reserved for low- and moderate-income seniors aged 55 and over, and there will be an on-site property manager, maintenance supervisor, and resident services coordinator.
The city will retain ownership of the ‘turf bowl’ open space at the front of the building and the 2-acre playing fields in the rear of the site.
Despite the delay, DeFranza said, the project will get done.
“We remain really grateful for the support of the community and the municipal leadership both elected and volunteer,” he said. “We appreciate everybody working together in the middle of a really difficult time to still execute our common hope and vision for Briscoe.”