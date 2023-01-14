SALEM — The 60th anniversary of Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech will bring Salem State University to consider whether the dream has been brought to a reality at its observance of the holiday later this month.
Salem State will hold its 33rd annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebrations on Jan. 22 and 23. A candlelight vigil and freedom march on Sunday, Jan. 22, will precede the university’s keynote address on Monday, Jan. 23, Civil Rights Day.
The latter event will hear remarks from activist and author Mary Frances Berry, who among many other accomplishments led the country’s Civil Rights Commission under President Bill Clinton’s two terms in office and for four years under President George W. Bush.
The “I Have A Dream” speech, a flashpoint in American history and a critical part of the Civil Rights movement, was delivered by King on Aug. 28, 1963, in front of the Lincoln Memorial. A part of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, the speech was witnessed by an estimated 250,000 activists, marchers and supporters of the movement. This year marks the speech’s 60th anniversary.
This year’s vigil and march will run from 3 to 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 22, beginning at Veteran’s Hall at the Ellison Campus Center. The vigil serves as the opening to the events and “an opportunity for the community to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s commitment to social activism and the legacy that has inspired us to continue his movement,” the weekend’s event page reads (bit.ly/3W4yEJ1).
The keynote address will also be at Veteran’s Hall in the Ellison Campus Center, on Monday, Jan. 23, from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
“Then, with the convocation, we’re very lucky to have Dr. Mary Frances Berry,” said Keja Valens, interim vice president for diversity and inclusion at Salem State. She described Berry as “one of the incredible elders of the Civil Rights movement and racial justice, one of the people who bridges from early work tied to Dr. King through today, still really doing advocacy and education around racial injustice in the United States and around the world.”
The university’s plans also include Salem students to document what the speech means for them in 2023, according to Valens. One avenue connects with Salem Public Schools students for an essay contest, which was paused during the COVID-19 pandemic, while the other focuses on Salem State students.
“We’ve got a wonderful set of submissions from Salem Public Schools, and those writers will be honored at the convocation,” Valens said. “This was our second year doing a Salem State racial justice writing contest, so we have a graduate and undergraduate student who will be honored also.”
The Salem Public Schools essays, coming from students of all ages, were judged by a panel that included members of Salem’s Human Rights Commission. The Salem State essays, meanwhile, will spotlight a top submission from each of the undergrad and graduate categories, according to Valens, who was also one of that contest’s judges.
“One of the things that really struck me is the intimacy of the submissions,” she said, specifically noting the Salem State submissions. “They aren’t necessarily personal essays. They’re both written in a very sort of memoir genre, writing on ways in which racial prejudice is happening, and experiencing it in families, in intimate relationships... not that the racial prejudice is there, but how it impacts those stories, about how siblings talk amongst each other about racial prejudice, how partners talk amongst each other.”
For more on the events, visit bit.ly/3W4yEJ1.
