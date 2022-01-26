PEABODY — A proposed housing development on Endicott Street that went from 38 condos to 80 apartments has finally been approved for 62 apartments.
The city’s Zoning Board of Appeals voted in favor of the project on Monday night, giving the green light to a new apartment building at 40-42 Endicott St.
The building will replace two dilapidated commercial buildings and provide 16 affordable apartments for people earning less than 80% of the area’s median income, with 11 or 12 of those affordable units reserved for Peabody residents or workers.
“It’s going to provide affordable housing to people who grew up in the city and can’t afford to live here anymore,” said Jason Panos, the lawyer representing developer Todisco Properties.
The proposed development at one point seemed set for a 38-unit condominium, which the City Council approved in August 2020. But that decision was appealed in court by a group of neighbors, and Todisco ended up coming back with a project under the state’s affordable housing law known as Chapter 40B.
The law gives developers wider latitude to exceed zoning regulations in exchange for providing more affordable housing. Peabody was subject to the law when the 40B project was proposed because the city had less than the 10% affordable housing that the state requires.
Panos at one point wrote to the city that Todisco intended to pursue 80 apartments. The developer eventually filed a proposal for 68 apartments and ultimately reduced it to 62.
“Although there’s been a six-unit reduction in this, I think we can agree that a lot of us would have liked to see more (of a reduction),” Zoning Board of Appeals member Stephen Zolotas said at the meeting.
“That’s the whole frustration of 40B,” ZBA member Barry Osborne said. “There’s really nothing we can do about it.”
Panos, in an interview on Tuesday, said the development had widespread support, including from many neighbors.
“It’s going to eliminate what is currently a blighted piece of property that’s literally about to fall down,” he said.
The project will include 62 apartments in one building with an underground parking garage with 78 parking spaces, plus 14 exterior parking spaces. There will be 36 one-bedroom apartments, 15 two-bedrooms, seven three-bedrooms and four one-bedroom studios.
One of the many conditions attached to the project is a requirement that the developer make improvements to a crosswalk near Farnham Park to increase access to the park.
Pat Todisco said he and his son, who run Todisco Properties, are committed to doing a top-notch project. The company has renovated several buildings in downtown Peabody, including the O’Shea Building in Peabody Square.
“Everything we do, it carries our family name so every project we do we’re proud of,” said Todisco, a Peabody native.
