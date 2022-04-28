DANVERS — DanversCARES will once again hold its Light the Night Purple event to raise awareness of opioid addiction and other substance use disorders, as well as to inspire hope for recovery.
The event will be held May 4 at the Peabody Institute Library at 15 Sylvan St., Danvers. Registration begins at 6:30 p.m., and the first 150 people to arrive will receive a free t-shirt. A 1 mile walk led by the Danvers High School color guard will begin at 7 p.m.
Following the walk, there will be a community gathering featuring a performance by a Danvers High School a capella group, a recovery story from Licensed Practical Nurse Lisa Fournier, of Recovery Centers of America, remarks from a member of the clergy, and luminary lightings.
“This is an important community event that we are very happy to host again. While we held a virtual event in 2020, this event is designed for people to come together to support those in recovery and show there is hope for a healthier future,” said program coordinator Whitney McNeilly.
Other ways to show support include:
- Wearing purple or a purple ribbon (the color of recovery).
- Tying a purple ribbon around your lamppost, mailbox, door, or window.
- Displaying a Light the Night Purple poster in your window (available upon request).
- Changing one or more of your exterior lights to purp
le.