Pictured at the 4th annual Light the Night Purple walk in 2019 are, front row from left, DanversCARES interim director Lyle Harrod, Pam Cochrane of Maple Street Congregational Church, Vicki Cormier of North Shore Bank, Nancy Hathaway of East Boston Savings Bank, and Elma Mandzo-Jovanovic of First Ipswich Bank. In back row from left, Eli Naparstek of Recovery Centers of America, Dan Bennett representing Danvers Kiwanis, and Tammy Sheesh of First Ipswich Bank.