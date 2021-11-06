DANVERS — It's clear where the lightning rod for landing lotto luck was installed on the North Shore: The community surrounding Darshna Patel's Village Food Shop on High Street is absolutely electrified.
"This is like the hottest store," said Joe Casali, a Danvers resident, Friday afternoon. "It has to be the hottest store in Massachusetts."
On Monday, Patel sold the store's seventh lottery ticket with an instant-win prize of $1 million or more. That includes six $1 million tickets and a $4 million winner that moved through the store close to 18 months ago, she said.
This week's million-dollar winner came on an instant-win $30 ticket from the state's Lottery called "The Fastest Road to $1 Million." It was ticket number 34, specifically chosen by the customer because of the number serially printed in the corner of the scratch-off area, Patel said.
"He likes to play the $30 tickets, very specific about the numbers. He wants a certain number, thinks it's good luck," Patel said. "He won on the number 34, and we're so happy."
Of course, with so many high-profile wins coming out of the store, there's bound to be some overlap. And there is — The Salem News was at the store in 2019, just days after Patel sold another "Fastest Road" ticket with a $1 million prize from her wall of 114 ticket options. With $10,000 coming from the state for selling the ticket, Patel said, she was putting the prize toward the college education of her youngest child, her then-22-year-old son Shivam.
Since then, the world has grown. Shivam has graduated and is doing philanthropy work in India, partly fueled by his mother's now frequent prize payouts from the state (the $4 million prize in 2020 was preceded by another $1 million winner just two weeks earlier, meaning the store has sold four major winners in the past three years). While discussing the recent win Friday, Patel proudly pulled her phone out and started flashing photos of Shivam's work abroad. Many photos include children wearing knitted hats, all of which were donated to the family by a Danvers woman.
"Because of the pandemic, a lot of people don't have money. It's very hard in India, so before Christmas, we gave out all these groceries," Patel said. "We're doing this charity at least three times a year."
Back home, the store's lotto game has also expanded. The 114-ticket wall now has 140 bins to choose from, and an automated machine provides options for buying tickets when the line at the counter gets too long, according to Patel. One of last year's winners came from the machine, in fact.
A table and backroom have also been set up for customers to hang out. It's being put to good use, as close to a dozen customers flowed through the store Friday during Patel's interview.
"She's such a sweetheart, puts a lot of hours in the store, been here many years, with kids behind the counter and a dog," said Joan Noyes, a Danvers resident. "And now they're 25."
Patel first bought the store in 1991, also making 2021 the 30-year anniversary of the family's ownership of Village Food Shop.
"She only started with a handful of tickets," Noyes said, turning to the shop's counter and the expansive ticket wall behind it. "Look at it... and now everyone's waiting for the slot machines to come in."
Though Casali understood that Patel had really sold a seventh major winner, he still seemed in disbelief when looking at a blown-up copy of the winning ticket hanging from the ceiling on Friday.
"Unbelievable," he said. "Some stores say they sell a few winners, but this is the hottest spot."