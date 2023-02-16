PEABODY — Seven residents have thrown their hat in the ring to fill a seat on the city’s Lighting Commission left open by Charles Bonfanti’s recent resignation.
Current light commissioners and Peabody’s City Council will vote on a new commissioner to fill out Bonfanti’s term until the next city election, during a joint meeting Feb. 21 at City Hall. They’ll choose from William Bacon, Edward Colbert, Mark Nazzaro, Thomas Pappas, Tracy Valletti, Nancy Verrocchi and former commissioner Robert Wheatley. The new commissioner will serve until Jan. 1, 2024.
Wheatley, a veteran of the U.S. Navy and owner of J.L.’s Service Station on Lowell and Endicott Streets, was on the light commission from 1997 to 2022 and served as the chairman for six terms and vice chairman for five terms during his tenure. He lost his re-election bid in 2021, which saw incumbent Tom Paras win another term and Ray Melvin join the commission.
That same year, Valletti came in third in the race for two seats on the commission. A longtime health care professional who is the owner and founder of Northeast Care Management and Consultants, Valletti was vocal in her opposition to the new 55-megawatt oil and gas “peaker” plant under development at the Waters River substation in Peabody when she first ran for the commission in 2021.
Bonfanti told The Salem News last month that he stepped down from his seat in December over increased pressure from activists to stop the new plant, an $85 million project that is expected to be completed this summer.
Bacon previously interned at PMLP and now works in information technology, mainly helping health care companies use data to help deliver better care, according to his resume submitted to the city.
Colbert is a retired licensed electrician who worked in the field for 45 years, 30 of which were spent working in power distribution, including power plants and substations, he said in his resume.
Nazzaro has worked at Eversource Energy for 35 years as a power system technician at the company’s field engineering department and is a member of the Utility Workers Union of America Local 369.
Pappas is a quality engineer at Philips Patient Care and Clinical Informatics and has a masters degree in electrical engineering, according to his resume. He also is the chairman of the Peabody Cable Television Commission and has served on the city’s Board of Library Trustees for six years, spending two of them as president. Valletti is also a former library trustee.
Verrocchi is a retired accountant who has worked at businesses throughout Boston and on the North Shore, most recently for H&R Block. She is a lifelong resident of Peabody and graduate of Peabody Veterans Memorial High School.
If Verrocchi or Valletti are elected, they will be only the second woman in the city’s history to serve on the commission. The last female light commissioner, Edite Pedrosa, served one term from 1982 to 1988, according to city records.
The light plant also has a history of being sued by multiple female employees for sex-based discrimination. Three female employees alleged in suits from the mid-2000s that they were passed over for promotions because they were women, and two women won a suit against the plant and lighting commission for similar complaints in the 1980s.
One candidate who was in but then withdrew his name was former Peabody Deputy Police Chief Martin Cohan.
Cohan, who retired from the force in 2020, had filed his papers in time with the city to be considered for the open commission spot, but then withdrew his nomination Monday.
“I recently learned that one of the candidates (Valletti) ran in the last election for the position,” Cohan said in an email Monday. “As such I did not feel comfortable going against her, so I withdrew my name from consideration earlier today. I personally believe that someone that puts themselves out there for something, and does not prevail, but does not let that failure deter them deserves my respect and I wouldn’t feel comfortable advocating for myself under those circumstances against her.”
Peabody’s five light commissioners are paid a $5,100 annual stipend, eligible for pensions after 10 years of service and also eligible for health insurance through the city.
They set policy at PMLP, set the electric rates, review major projects, oversee the plant’s budget and have authority to hire and fire the plant’s general manager.
The light plant itself is operated independently of the city, serving about 26,000 customers in Peabody and South Lynnfield. It regularly has some of the lowest electric bills in the state.
