SALEM — Police were called to the vicinity of 27 North St. shortly after 8 p.m., Tuesday for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle and non-responsive.
No details were available other than that the accident happened near the corner of North and Federal streets, a heavily traveled area leading into downtown Salem.
The victim, a 72-year-old Salem male, was treated on scene then rushed to Salem Hospital with serious head injuries.
The driver remained on scene and was cooperating with police.
Police said that no detectives had been sent to the scene, likely indicating that no criminal behavior was suspected.
At this time, no additional information was available, and the accident remains under investigation. So far, no charges have been filed.