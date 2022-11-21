BEVERLY — The 75th annual Beverly Holiday Parade is set for Sunday, Nov. 27, at 1 p.m.
The parade will start at Beverly High School and head down Cabot Street. Performers will stop at the viewing stand in front of City Hall, then the parade will continue to its end at the Beverly Depot.
The Holiday Parade started in 1947 and has been held every year except for 2020 due to the pandemic. Parade committee chairman Al Temkin said there has been renewed interest in the parade in recent years and said this year's will be "by far the biggest we've had."
"We're getting requests from everywhere from people who want to participate," he said.
The grand marshals this year are Paul and Kristin Guanci. Paul Guanci served on the Beverly City Council for 20 years, including 16 years as president. Kristin Guanci has been active with PTOs in the Beverly schools and helped raise money to improve Kimball Haskell Park in the Cove.
The theme of the parade is honoring Beverly's youth sports teams. Temkin said several youth sports organizations are scheduled to march.
The Beverly Rotary Club will collect Toys for Tots during the parade, and the U.S. Postal Service will collect letters from kids to give to Santa. Wally and Tessie, the official mascots of the Boston Red Sox, will take part in the parade, as will, of course, Santa Claus.