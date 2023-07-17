DANVERS — Friday’s visit to Danvers Town Hall marked 8-year-old Ciara Barber’s 102nd stop at a city or town hall this summer — and the grandest reception she’s had at one of these buildings yet.
The incoming third-grader from Worcester has made it her summer goal to see all 351 city and town halls in the state with her mom and uncle. She even has her own Instagram page where she documents her journey, @town.hall.project, which is how Assistant Town Manager Jen Breaker found out about the little girl and her big goal.
“Literally, I think this has made my summer and I don’t know if I’ll stop talking about this for a long time,” Breaker said. “Her excitement about being here is awesome, and it’s great to have the opportunity to show her a little bit of behind the scenes, which we don’t often get to do.”
To make the day extra special for Ciara, a police cruiser, fire truck and municipal employees including Town Manager Steve Bartha met her outside Town Hall when she arrived. After exploring the emergency vehicles with the help of first responders, Breaker guided Ciara and her family through a tour of the building.
She got to see the special vault where the town keeps its birth and death records, sit in a Select Board member’s seat in the Daniel J. Toomey room and chat with Breaker and Bartha in their offices, along with stopping by other departments in the building.
Ciara got gift bags with Danvers merch from building inspectors, police officers and Breaker, who packed a Danvers-branded cooler with town-themed gifts ranging from T-shirts and color-changing water bottles to a small replica of Town Hall and a special certificate commemorating her visit.
Ciara’s favorite part of the day, she said, was seeing the Human Resources department and getting to know Breaker, who gave her a business card with instructions to send photos of her next stops.
“(These buildings) are really interesting and I really like learning more about them,” Ciara said.
Ciara’s uncle, Adam Barber, got the idea while at a restaurant over the winter. The Mass Lottery was playing on a TV screen and mentioned that it had distributed winnings to all 351 municipalities in the state, a number that shocked him.
“I didn’t believe it at first, and then I mapped it out with all different pins color-coded by county and showed it to (my sister),” he said. “She was like, well, now we have a checklist so now we’ve got to do it. Once we told Ciara about it, she said it seemed like a lot of driving but also fun, and so as we’ve gotten into it, it’s just been more and more exciting.”
So far, Adam Barber has been pleasantly surprised about how nice everyone at these buildings has been, he said.
“People are just happy to talk and happy to share,” he said.
The family has seen most of these buildings in Worcester County and will be heading out to the Berkshires next week to hit more stops there.
Before visiting Danvers on Friday, they got to meet the mayor of Amesbury at that city hall.
Most of the visits so far have been a quick picture out front and a peak inside, and have helped the family learn more about their home state.
“I was born in Worcester and I lived here a while, but I have not seen most of the state,” Ciara’s mother, Blue Barber, said. “We drive around and we’re like, where are we right now? Even 20 minutes outside of Worcester is a whole different world.”
Ciara isn’t sure if she wants to work in local government someday, since she has dreams of becoming a singer. But she said she’s thinking about it now after all these visits.
Her mom will also get a tattoo of Ciara’s choice to celebrate when they hit all 351 buildings.
“I want to make it a meaningful one,” Ciara said.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.