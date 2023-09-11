210911_JCA_SN_BEV911MEMORIAL_012.JPG (copy)

In this 2021 file photo, a ceremony co-hosted by Historic Beverly takes place at the Massachusetts Task Force 1 FEMA Urban Search & Rescue headquarters in Beverly in observance of the 20th anniversary of the World Trade Center terror attacks in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001. The Beverly-based group was the first FEMA team to make it to New York that day in the immediate aftermath of the attacks.

 Jaime Campos/Staff file photo

Beverly: The Massachusetts Task Force 1 FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Team will hold a remembrance ceremony on Monday at 9 a.m. at its training site at 43 Airport Road. The site’s 9-11 Memorial and Museum will be open to the public during the day.

Danvers: The Danvers Fire Department is scheduled to host its annual Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony on Monday at 10 a.m. at Fire Department headquarters, 64 High St.

Marblehead: The Marblehead fire and police departments will commemorate the 9/11 attacks on Monday at 10 a.m. at Memorial Park.

Topsfield: The town of Topsfield is scheduled to hold a remembrance ceremony on Monday at 9:55 a.m. on the Town Common.

Middleton: The town of Middleton is expected to host a remembrance ceremony on Monday at 9:35 a.m. at Fire Headquarters, 4 Lake St. Breakfast and light refreshments will be served.

