SALEM — The city of Salem is putting up signs at local parks and other open spaces, asking people not to feed the coyotes.
“They’re looking bigger,” Salem Animal Control Officer Don Famico said Monday. “They have nice heavy coats.”
Part of the reason: “People are feeding them,” said Famico.
He recently received a photo taken by a woman at Salem Willows, who found a pile of food left under a tree.
It’s one of many photos Famico has been sent since the start of coyote mating season last month. Coyotes have been ambling down side streets, staking their turf on soccer fields and even popping up in backyards.
The photos have turned up all over social media as well, with residents of various neighborhoods sharing sightings and warnings.
Earlier this month, the Police Department put out an advisory on the situation.
“Sightings of coyotes are on the rise in Salem,” Chief Lucas Miller said in the notice. “We have had reports from almost every area of the city.”
It is harder for them to find food during the winter months, Miller said.
Famico said the signs are going up at the Willows, Forest River Park, and some of the city’s other larger parks and cemeteries.
They will resort to scrounging anything that they can find — whether it’s unsecured garbage, pet food left outside, smaller animals like skunks, raccoons or rats, or, unfortunately, pets that either get out of the house or that spend part of their days roaming, like cats.
Famico said there have been several instances of cats being killed this year.
But leaving food out — as well-intentioned as it might be — draws the coyotes closer to areas where domesticated animals and humans are likely to be as well.
“They feel bad that these animals are being pushed out of their habitat by development,” Famico acknowledged.
The police recently had to kill a coyote with mange that had decided to hang out on a soccer field at McGrath Park — something they didn’t want to have to do.
The coyotes are not only in search of food but of mates.
January and February are mating season; the pups come along in March and April.
The arrival of those pups, Famico said, creates another danger for curious pets who might wander too close to a den.
Humans are less at risk, with fewer than 10 attacks in the past 60 years in Massachusetts, according to Mass Audubon. One way to stay safe, Famico said, is to carry a loud whistle or air horn when out walking. “Make yourself big and loud,” Famico said, so the coyote knows you’re the bigger animal.
Don’t try to engage with them — or pet them.
And don’t let your pets off-leash, Miller and Famico say — like cats, small dogs are vulnerable to coyotes, and coyotes sometimes look at larger dogs as “competition.”
In an emergency, don’t hesitate to call 911, especially if the animal seems sick or injured.