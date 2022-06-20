When City Councilor Leveille McClain spoke on the steps of Salem City Hall during the city’s Juneteenth flag raising Saturday afternoon, he was in a very different position than he was a year ago during the same celebration.
In 2021, McClain attended the event as a citizen in search of inspiration and education, he told the crowd Saturday. He had been thinking about what he could do in his community to make a difference, especially for folks who looked like him.
This year, McClain stood before the crowd as the first Black city councilor in Salem’s history.
“We’ve come through an incredible few years here, between COVID and a massive racial awakening going on in our country. and I thought that when we got here today, we’d be in a little bit better shape,” McClain said. “In some ways, we are. But in some ways, it’s still very heavy.”
Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, the day enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, were informed of their freedom more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation had been signed by President Abraham Lincoln.
“Moments like these are a celebration, and they’re also a call to action,” McClain continued. “It’s not over for us, just like it was not over in Galveston over 150 years ago.”
Sunday marked the second year that Juneteenth has been recognized as a federal holiday. But its roots go far deeper, said Nicole McClain, the co-president and founder of the North Shore Juneteenth Association.
“Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration of Black American freedom,” she said. “Upon being told of their freedom, Black people began to build a life for themselves in America to reunite forcibly separated families and make decisions for themselves, doing so unsupported by the government.”
Nicole McClain read the notice enslaved people in Texas originally heard on June 19. While Union general {span}Gordon Granger{/span} told them they were free, they were also “advised to remain quietly at their present homes and work for wages. They are informed that they will not be allowed to collect at military posts, and they will not be supported in idleness, neither there or elsewhere,” she read.
The struggle to build a better life from nothing has trickled down through generations of Black families. In America today, the Black community is more likely to face housing and food insecurities, healthcare disparities, unfair incarceration and have more disadvantaged schools than those who are white.
“Celebrate Juneteenth by acknowledging how far we have come, but continue to educate yourself so that you are a part of achieving a more equitable world,” she said.
The Rev. Andre Bennett of the Zion Baptist Church in Lynn said Black communities do not want lives that are better than other people’s, just ones that are equal to them.
That change is hard to bring about without diverse local governments, Bennett said. While more people of color ran for local office on the North Shore recently than ever before, he noted that only a handful were elected.
“You ask us what do we think, how should you do it and what the decisions should be,” Bennett told the crowd. “But when the time comes for the decision to be made, you ask us to leave the room and the doors close, and the decision is made for us.”
Bennett said he’s been pulled over while driving in Swampscott and asked if he needs directions. He does not drive through Marblehead by himself or unless he has a white person in the car with him, and he fears driving through certain cities and towns on the North Shore after hours and during certain days of the week.
Progress is being made, he added. He was invited to speak at Swampscott’s Juneteenth flag raising on Friday — something he called “a powerful moment.”
“But I just want to say that it is not enough just to raise the flag and observe a couple of hours of Juneteenth celebrations and then go on our merry way,” he continued.
During the ceremony, Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll said the city has been working to create more racial equity. This includes hiring a new diversity and inclusion director and starting a race equity task force, which has 19 applicants for its four seats, she said.
“There’s good progress, but there’s so much more work to do moving forward,” Driscoll said.
Gavin Watson-Bertrand, a 10-year-old Salem resident, said he learned more about the holiday at Saturday’s event.
“I never really learned about [Juneteenth] before, so it was cool to just learn about the history and know that racism is still going on and to act against it,” he said.
Just as Juneteenth is a drive for change, it is also a chance to celebrate joy and progress.
“I’m kissing 80, so this is a great event for me,” said Barbara Seals, of Lynn. “It’s something I thought that I would never see.”
The same was true at Danvers’ Juneteenth ceremony at the Peabody Institute Library Sunday.
Jasmine Ramon, the town’s director of equity and inclusion, told a crowd of about 30 people at the event that Black Liberation looks like protecting Black people, especially Black women, Black youth, Black members of the LGBTQ+ community, and by celebrating Black joy.
“When we can come together and be happy, we allow that happiness to be our form of resistance,” Ramon said.
Danvers’s Select Board unanimously approved a proclamation honoring Juneteenth last week. It was shared at the ceremony after attendees read aloud portions of the Emancipation Proclamation.
Dr. Dutrochet Djoko, chair of Danvers’ human rights and inclusion committee, said racism has been prevalent “in a manner that we can no longer ignore.”
“I’m hopeful that we can get together in this space as advocates of change and get as many allies as we can to really make our town an inclusive town,” he said.
Danvers resident Mayelle Delia brought her 4-year-old daughter to Sunday’s ceremony to get involved in Danvers’ community and show her what Juneteenth is about.
“When we embrace our history, we have a better chance of moving forward in a positive way and understanding where everybody’s come from,” Delia said.
“We are different people, that is true, but also we can share experiences as a group.”
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.