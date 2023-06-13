When it comes to guitar-slinging sorcery with style, Samantha Fish is in a class all her own.
The multi-award-winning Missouri-born performer has made a career out of boldly inhabiting the intersections of blues, soul, and rock n’ roll, and with her 2021 album, “Faster,” Fish sweetened the deal with bold splashes of pop, funk, and even a killer dose of Kansas City hip hop.
Always the musical adventure, Fish recently released “The Stardust Sessions,” a new three-song EP of excellent covers with Texas six-string maestro Jesse Dayton, a raucous harbinger of the duo’s upcoming full-length of original material titled “Death Wish Blues,” which arrived on May 19. Expect the best from both artists on that album and live. And if their names are on a marquee anywhere within driving distance, spend the money. On June 16, Fish and Dayton bring the Death Wish Tour to The Cabot in Beverly.
You flirted with some of these sounds on the album “Kill Or Be Kind,” but stylistically, you really changed jackets on “Faster.” Tell me about the shift and working with Martin Kierszenbaum.
Fish: It’s funny you bring up that we were flirting with those sounds on ‘Kill Or Be Kind’ because I think I was definitely inching towards something like that. Those songs had very melodic-based hooks, kind of like blues foundations, but with pop hooks. Martin took that and just elevated it. He’s an incredible pop producer. He’s done some of my favorite pop acts — he produced Lady Gaga’s ‘The Fame,’ which I think is an amazing album.
It was something I had definitely been flirting with prior to that, but (we were) just taking the blues and seeing if we could collide it with another genre in a way that made for massive hooks and catchy songs that people could feel and dance to. Comin’ out of the pandemic with a record like that — out of a time that wasn’t really fun at all—coming out with something that was so energetic got me up and going, and that was what I wanted to do for everybody else.
When I was writing ‘Faster,’ it was kicking off the pandemic and we were all in the dark not really knowing how things were going to go or how long it was going to last. Like everybody else, I fell into this depression state and I was writing a lot of darker stuff. But when I started working with Martin, he had such a positive, enthusiastic energy about him, it was hard to not feel optimistic about the art and what I could do with it. That was a massive gift that Martin gave to me, which was a boost of positivity at a time when I didn’t really have a lot of that going on.
With the different experimentation that you’ve done with your last few albums, is being pigeonholed as a blues guitarist a concern for you?
Fish: Really, since the ‘Wild Heart’ record, every record has been a little conceptualized — a different theme sonically. ‘Chills & Fever,’ we took it to a different era with brass. We went to Detroit and did a lot of soul songs from the ‘50s and ‘60s. We remade them in a contemporary way with urgent guitars and this band called the Detroit Cobras, which was a rock band that does a lot of those R&B covers, too.
After that, I did ‘Belle of the West’ and further on with ‘Kill Or Be Kind,’ so I’ve always felt like an album is an opportunity to reinvent yourself and to flip the narrative on its head a little bit. People get an idea of exactly who you are and exactly what you’re going to be doing next, but as an artist, it feels good to be able to have the freedom to change and go wherever the art pulls you to. At the end of the day, that’s what’s driving the bus and I’m just trying to chase it down and write good songs.