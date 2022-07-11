PEABODY — A dream came true for Peabody resident Dana Sheridan when she stepped on stage at the Charles River Esplanade July 4.
Sheridan, 27, is a member of the Tanglewood Festival Chorus, a Boston-based choir that performs with the Boston Symphony Orchestra and Boston Pops.
She was one of 30 singers who led a patriotic sing-along and provided backup vocals for Broadway actress Heather Headley and Javier Colon — the season one winner of NBC’s singing competition, “The Voice” — during the Pops’ Fireworks Spectacular this year.
“It was just an absolute dream come true,” Sheridan said. “It’s something I’ve wanted to do since I was a little girl.”
The chorus performed the Ukrainian National Anthem during the show as a tribute to the people of Ukraine. Sheridan saw Ukrainian flags raised up in the audience as she sang, along with two members of the U.S. Navy dressed in uniform becoming the first people to stand for the anthem.
“Everyone just stood up in solidarity,” Sheridan said. “It just reminded me of the promise of hope that music can provide, which really can’t be understated, especially now.”
The moment was a moving one for Sheridan, as was the military-themed tribute she performed with the chorus.
Her grandfather served in the South Pacific during World War II and her brothers are now retired from the military. Sheridan thought of a friend or family member in the service each time the chorus sang a different branch’s theme.
“When we got to the Navy, those same two Navy people stood up and the smiles that they had on their faces were absolutely priceless,” Sheridan said. “You could see how proud they were.”
“That’s why we do what we do,” she continued. “We tell stories through music and through art to make people feel seen and validated and heard. So in that moment when I saw them stand with such pride and such joy, it made me feel so good that for just a split second, I can make someone else happy.”
Sheridan graduated from Peabody Veterans Memorial High School in 2013.
At the school, she was a part of a mixed chorus, performed in fall plays and spring musicals with the theater group Stage One, sang in honors choir and the a capella group Full House, and took part in winter drama festival productions.
She went on to major in music studies with a focus on vocals and minor in theater arts at UMass Lowell. While in college, she studied abroad in Italy and, in the process, met people who worked for Tanglewood and the Boston Pops.
“It made me realize that (joining the chorus) is actually an accomplishable goal. This isn’t something that I can just dream about forever,” she said.
Sheridan joined the chorus as a soprano in 2019, around the same time she started teaching music at elementary schools on the North Shore. She kept up with freelance performing and voice lessons, but had to adjust when the pandemic hit in 2020.
She started a YouTube channel called Sheridan Studio Music with content that could help teach elementary school students music while they were stuck at home. Live streams became her stage while theaters and cafes stayed shuttered, and she took part in a virtual performance that broke the world record for largest virtual choir, as it was made up of more than 17,572 videos from 129 countries.
She also met and sang with Tanglewood online until they returned to in-person performances, and was finally able to perform with the Pops on the Fourth of July for the first time this year.
It’s been a busy summer for her already. On the Fourth, she sang the national anthem at the Ward 2 festivities in Peabody before heading into Boston. She continues to perform with Tanglewood and sing solo at The Landing in Salem on Fridays and Saturdays this summer.
She is also working on her debut album, “Foster’s Point,” which will be released later this year.
The album is loosely based on stories from her mother’s side of the family at her grandparents’ homestead in Beverly, Sheridan said. Each song details different interpretations of home.
“Home could be the actual home that you grew up in or could be a person, or a feeling. Home could be anywhere but where you are now, or where the adventure takes you next,” Sheridan said.
The songs on the album came to Sheridan after the death of her grandmother Emma, who played a big part in her musical development.
“It was a really cathartic experience to be able to process the grief and talk about different emotions that anyone could go through,” she said.
From July 16-24, Sheridan will take part in the Sarteano Chamber Choral Conducting Workshop co-founded by Brian O’Connell, one of Sheridan’s former professors, in Sarteano, Italy.
While in Italy, she will get to meet and perform with other singers from around the world.
“It’s just such a gift to be able to meet people who think differently than you, to learn their perspectives on life, on music, and how we can all grow together,” she said.
Her father, Phil Sheridan — a former longtime coach and athletic director at PVMHS — said he loves watching her grow as a musician. Especially when he saw her on stage in Boston.
“Every time Dana came on the TV screen, my wife would scream,” he said. “We’re just very proud.”
