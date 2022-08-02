PEABODY — Despite the catchy name, the owners of Create and Escape on Main Street thought their new business wouldn’t escape the COVID-19 pandemic.
They were wrong, and now their venture into using the power of creativity to help people heal is anchored downtown with an eight-year lease.
“People have learned through the pandemic that self-care is important, that you need to take care of yourself,” said Wendy Lattof, who started the business with her sister Debbie in 2017.
“You need to take time to make sure you’re well, so you can give back to your family or be a better employee.”
At the end of the day, the creativity isn’t so much for those that use the business’ programs, but the discovery.
“We don’t showcase what we can do,” said Pasquel Minichillo Jr., creative director. “We showcase what people have done.”
A grant to grow
For decades, parties and events have tapped the creative process to give guests things to do. Also referred to as DIY, or “do it yourself,” some bridal showers might incorporate canvas painting, or birthday parties could have a crocheting activity.
But Create and Escape is different. Billing itself as a “Pinterest studio,” the business is driven by the creative spirit of the people who come through the doors, Wendy Lattof explained. The inspiration came from the two sisters seeing an area event working with sea glass to give guests something beautiful to take home once the lights were out.
“She (Wendy’s sister Debbie) said, ‘We can do this. Why aren’t we?’” Wendy Lattof said. “We can do this better. We have great customer service, great quality products and can just make sure our customers have a blast.”
So the two started a mobile business that allowed the concept to travel. Word of mouth began to spread as wood signs created at some events branched out into interest at others.
“It exploded so much, we could no longer support a mobile business,” Wendy Lattof said. A grant paying for one year’s rent landed them their current home on Main Street, “and we opened our doors on March 15, of 2018.”
Since then, ongoing revitalization downtown has drawn more activity to Main Street. Create and Escape was hitting its stride when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020.
“The day everything shut down, my sister and I were like, ‘We tried. We did the best we could... can we jump out of this lease?’” Wendy Lattof said. “Then my phone started to ring. It was like... Salem State needing 100 kits that had to be dropped off with students. Then, we had Wounded Warriors contacting us for an event online.”
All of a sudden, the world was full of distressed minds with a desperate need for creative expression and escape. At the exact moment it seemed the business had run its course, it had only just discovered its calling, according to Latoff.
Doing it yourself
Today, Create and Escape offers a smattering of options for activities, with customer demand working like the ever-adjusting world of fashion. With DIY-related interest surging as people unleash their inner creators to heal, the business doesn’t expect to slow down anytime soon.
“You’re kind of tapping into what the community is fascinated with at the moment,” Minichillo said. “As many ideas as I feel I come up with, the most requested ones are the ones customers come up with. They might come in with a saying or an idea, ... then five other people are like, ‘I want that.’”
Despite being a so-called “Pinterest studio,” there isn’t a whole lot of Pinterest activity — or really any social media activity at all — where the business pops up, according to Minichillo.
“When people come in, they’re putting down their phones,” he said. “And we aren’t telling them to. They just do it. Everything outside of us is social media, but once you come in, they generally don’t (hold their phones) because they’re so into their work. You don’t think that’s necessarily going to happen... but you notice it.”
