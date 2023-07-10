BEVERLY — On a hot summer night at the Balch Playground basketball court last week, 12-year-old Fabian took a pass on the right wing, eyed the rim and fired a shot.
As the ball sank through the basket, Fabian let out a yell, ran back on defense and jumped for what can only be described as joy.
Moments like those have been happening with regularity this summer thanks to Greg’s League, a unified outdoor pickup basketball league run by the Beverly Recreation Department.
The league offers a chance for people with and without physical and intellectual abilities to play an hour of pickup basketball together, at no cost. Last Thursday, the players ranged in ages from 7 to 58. Some have challenges, like Fabian, who has hearing loss. Others just stop by to help out.
“My son loves this,” said Alfa Zimmerman, whose son Alex, 11, has epilepsy, autism and ADHD. “The group of people here are so supportive.”
The Beverly Recreation Department started the league last year after Nancy Marino, a member of the Beverly Parks and Recreation Commission, raised the issue of inclusive sports. Marino said Jon Paddol, the department’s assistant director, immediately got to work organizing the unified basketball league.
This year, Paddol decided to name the league after Greg Colantoni, Nancy’s late brother who had Down syndrome and loved to play basketball.
Marino said her brother grew up in a time when people with disabilities were separated from others. Now the concept of unified sports is so engrained that a couple of high school kids who were shooting hoops at Balch didn’t hesitate when Marino asked them if they wanted to take part in Greg’s League.
“The beauty is how they embraced the other athletes who showed up,” she said. “They didn’t bat an eye.”
Paddol said the players without disabilities quickly pick up on the concept that the games are about cooperation, not competition. There’s a scoreboard and scrimmage jerseys for each team, but the players spend most of the time passing to players like Fabian and Alex so they can score the baskets.
“We talk about the league as a league of generosity,” Paddol said.
John Hurd, 58, of Beverly, said he heard about the league from friends and decided to stop by to help out “because of what it stands for.”
“It’s for people of all ages and abilities,” he said. “And it’s a chance to run up and down the court. It’s another example of the neat stuff the Beverly Recreation Department does.”
Zimmerman said the league is “just right” for Alex, who on this night is wearing a Boston Celtics hat. She said playing in a regular basketball league, with its rules and referees, can be confusing for him.
“Here, everyone’s trying to help each other,” Zimmerman said as she and her husband, Dave, sat in beach chairs watching the game. Their 7-year-old daughter, Penny, who is neurotypical, was also playing.
As Zimmerman spoke, Penny made a basket at the far end of the court. On the very next trip down court, Alex made a shot.
“I never knew this was going to be such an important thing in our life,” Zimmerman said. “I’m so glad we found it.”
The final night of the 2023 Greg’s League season will be held Thursday, July 13, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Balch Playground in Beverly.
