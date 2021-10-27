IPSWICH — Local officials, librarians and kids gathered for a special celebration Wednesday afternoon in the Collins Room at the Ipswich Public Library to celebrate the birthday of longtime resident and patron Ed Emberley.
Emberley, a noted children's book author and illustrator who has published more than 50 books in his career, turned 90 this month. He and his wife Barbara, and son Michael, who is visiting from Ireland for the birthday celebration, were presented with a handful of citations as testament to Emberley's literary influence.
Select Board Chairperson Tammy Jones presented a citation from the town, while Town Manager Anthony Marino had a citation from Gov. Charlie Baker's office. Library Director Nora Blake had one from the state House of Representatives, Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr on behalf of the state Senate, and Shelley Quezada on behalf of the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners.
"Drummer Hoff," a title that Emberley collaborated on with his wife, received a Caldecott Medal in 1968. He is perhaps most famous for his drawing books — asserting if you can draw a circle, a square, or a triangle you can draw many things, according to Ipswich Children's Librarian Laurie Collins. His format for drawing instruction is empowering for young artists, she said, and this extends to his picture books like "Go Away Big, Green Monster," where the reader has some control over the creation of the monster on the pages.
The Emberleys have traveled to schools and libraries across the country with his message of encouragement and inspiration for young children, and adults. He has also been a supporter of the Ipswich library, having designed the library logo based on the wrought iron patterns found in the library's classical architecture.
Emberley was born in Malden in 1931 and earned a bachelor's degree from the Massachusetts School of Art and studied further at the Rhode Island School of Design. He and Barbara are longtime residents of Ipswich, where they raised their children Michael and Rebecca, who are also noted creators of children’s books.