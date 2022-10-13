PEABODY — Two Peabody Municipal Light Plant linemen are back home after helping restore power to Florida communities ravaged by Hurricane Ian.
The storm left millions without power and many homes under water after it made landfall in Florida on Sept. 28. More than 100 people in the state have been killed by Ian — mainly from flooding.
“There was a lot of devastation,” said Kevin MacGregor, one of the PMLP linemen who went to Florida. “A lot of trees down, power lines down and people in need. It was very gratifying to go down and help them.”
MacGregor and Billy Reaume left Peabody on Sept. 27 to drive down to Jacksonville, Florida, where they were on standby for 36 hours. When the hurricane ended up hitting harder further south, they transferred to Bartow, a city 40 miles south of Orlando.
They joined more than 200 linemen from Texas, Ohio, Alabama, Minnesota and other parts of the country to restore power to the area.
Damage by large willow trees that had blown over in the storm gave MacGregor and Reaume plenty of work getting poles and wires back up in the air.
“These (trees) are so big and they’re just so widespread that the wind would just literally take them and either uproot them or snap limbs off, which would land on the wire, snap the wire, snap the pole, or push the pole over and the wire would be the only thing holding the pole up,” Reaume said.
Flooding wasn’t as big an issue in Bartow as it was further south in Florida, but it was still an issue in the community’s countryside.
“There were a couple of roads headed out there that were swamped,” MacGregor said. “We saw a lady trying to get her belongings from a ladder on a truck because her whole property was flooded.”
One couple in the area had been on their 35-acre property for almost a week without power. With their electronic well down, it was hard to take care of their cattle.
“As soon as we turned their power back on, (the wife) actually came out and was just so grateful that she was getting emotional. She was crying while thanking us,” Reaume said. “That right there was worth the time away from the family and the time it took to get down there.”
Locals also dropped off snacks from granola bars to homemade pies for the linemen at the town’s civic center, where the workers were served three meals a day.
“I don’t think I’ve eaten that much in quite some time,” MacGregor laughed.
They worked in Bartow between Sept. 30 and Oct. 2, and didn’t get back home to Massachusetts until Oct. 4.
MacGregor lives in Peabody and has been with PMLP for nearly 15 years. Reaume lives in Lynn and has worked for PMLP for 10 years, but has been a lineman for 17 years.
It was the furthest either of them had ever gone to give emergency assistance.
Usually, PMLP sends aid to neighboring communities or even neighboring states during especially bad blizzards, hurricanes or other weather events through a mutual aid committee of the Northeast Public Power Association, a nonprofit trade association that represents and serves consumer-owned utilities in New England.
MacGregor and Reaume volunteered from PMLP when NEPPA sent a call out to power companies to send aid to Florida. In similar fashion, Danvers officials reported they had also dispatched two linemen to Bartow to answer the call.
“You don’t know when you leave that you might be gone a week, or you might be for gone six weeks. You never know,” MacGregor said. “It’s a collaborative effort with your family because you’re not involved at home when you’re away.”
That’s true for linemen during local storms too, he added.
“When we get hit with nor’easters, we go home just to sleep. We’re working 16 hours on and six or eight hours off,” MacGregor said. “It’s definitely a commitment and a lifestyle that’s unique to the industry.”
They were both able to step away from home to help in Florida. and were glad they did.
“The gratitude and appreciation from everybody down there was just overwhelming,” Reaume said.
