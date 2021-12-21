BEVERLY — The City Council said goodbye to three councilors Monday night, including two who have pretty much defined the council in the 21st century.
Paul Guanci, Tim Flaherty and Stacy Ames served at their final meeting at City Hall. Guanci and Flaherty have been on the council for a combined 36 years, including 20 for Guanci and 16 for Flaherty.
"You guys get lumped together but it's hard not to because you've served alongside each other so well for so many years," Mayor Mike Cahill told Guanci and Flaherty. "A lot of progress has happened with you guys being a significant part of that."
Aside from regular City Council business, the meeting was mostly devoted to proclamations and praise for Guanci and Flaherty. Councilor Matt St. Hilaire marveled at the fact that Guanci was the leading vote-getter for councilor-at-large eight times, which automatically made him the council president, a role he held for 16 of his 20 years on the council.
"I'm in awe of your ability to top the ticket over the years," St. Hilaire said. "We call you the most popular guy in Beverly in my family. It's the end of an era."
Guanci, who has owned and operated Super Sub on Cabot Street in Beverly for years, was praised for his easy manner and humor in running City Council meetings, a style that councilors said kept the meetings respectful.
"You have always led the council in a way that has distinguished us as a body in this region," Councilor Scott Houseman said.
Guanci thanked a long list of people, including all of the councilors that he served with over the years, and his family for their sacrifice as he devoted so much time to the city and his business. He cited several improvements in the city over the years, from new schools and a new police station to the forthcoming waterfront restaurant.
"I'm just so honored to be a small part of these accomplishments," he said.
Flaherty has been involved in city politics since 1995, when he served on the city's charter commission. He was first elected to the City Council in 1998 and served until 2010, then ran for mayor in 2011, finishing third behind then-Mayor Bill Scanlon and current Mayor Mike Cahill in the preliminary election. Flaherty was elected to the council again in 2018.
Flaherty was recently named executive director of the Greater Beverly YMCA, an organization for which he has worked for years. In remarks in the council chambers, he became emotional when speaking about his family, including his wife, Anne, and their four children.
"It's my kids that make me most proud," he said, adding that Anne deserves most of the credit.
"She's been a great role model to have my kids look up to," Flaherty said.
He said he takes great pride in the city. "I do believe it is so important moving forward that we don't forget who we are as a city."
"I chose...to raise my children in Beverly and I hope we as a city do not forget about the silent majority of residents who want to keep Beverly special while at the same time adjusting to change along the way," said Flaherty.
Ames served just one two-year term but was praised for her passion and devotion to Ward 3 and the city.
"Serving Ward 3 has been one of the great honors of my life," Ames said. "It has been wonderful to get to know the people who live and work in the heart of Beverly."
All three councilors were congratulated by state Sen. Joan Lovely and state Rep. Jerry Parisella. Cahill presented the councilors with gifts. The City Council also approved resolutions commending Guanci and Flaherty.