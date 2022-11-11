Today is the day, it seems, to make some chili.
This is a quick, easy, basic, really good chili — if you like, you certainly may cook it longer, adding a bit more water if it gets overly thick, and of course you can use dried beans if you’ve got the time and forethought. If you don’t have Lawry’s or Johnny’s seasoning salt (fun fact: Seattle chef Melissa Miranda swears by the latter), try substituting half garlic powder and half salt — it’ll all work out. Also, feel free to add more beans, and if you have extra breakfast sausage, that serves marvelously as some of the meat. This chili tastes like everything canned chili ever wanted to be.
B.J.C.’S REMEMBERED RANCH-STYLE CHILI
Serves 4 for lunch — definitely double it for dinner or a crowd
1 medium yellow onion
Olive oil
1 pound ground beef (preferably 80% lean)
1 pound ground pork (or substitute more beef)
1 tablespoon chili powder
About 1 teaspoon each ground cumin, paprika, ground oregano, garlic powder, and Johnny’s or Lawry’s seasoning salt
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon cayenne
1 14.5-ounce can diced tomatoes (fire-roasted are nice)
~3 tablespoons tomato paste
1 16-ounce can of beans — pinto, kidney or your choice
1/4 cup masa flour
More kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
Cheddar cheese, sour cream, green onions, sliced radishes, Saltine crackers and/or tortilla chips, for serving
1. Dice and saute onion in a tablespoon of olive oil in a large stock pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat, sprinkling with salt and pepper.
2. When your onion is starting to soften, add meat and sprinkle with all your spices, kosher salt and cayenne. Brown over medium-high heat, chopping at it and stirring with your spoon to mix and crumble.
3. Once meat is nicely browned, add the can of tomatoes, a can of water and the tomato paste. Stir and bring to a simmer over high heat, then reduce to low and simmer for about half an hour, stirring maybe every 10 minutes.
4. Drain and rinse your beans, then add them, stir and simmer for about 10 more minutes.
5. Stir the masa with 1/4 cup water to make a slurry, and stir it in. Taste and amend spices as needed — you might want a bit more Johnny’s/Lawry’s or a pinch more cayenne (but go slow, a little at a time, tasting and stirring). Simmer for about 5 more minutes.
6. Serve topped with grated cheddar cheese, sour cream (organic, and lots of it, for extra richness), scissor-snipped green onions, maybe some sliced radishes, plus Saltine crackers and/or tortilla chips on the side (Juanita’s is the only brand of chips that lures me away from my Saltine memories, for what it’s worth).