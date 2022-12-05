BEVERLY — Last January, an enthusiastic "Coming Soon!" sign appeared on the front of what would be the city's first marijuana shop. Nearly a year later, "soon" has yet to arrive.
A change in ownership has delayed the opening a recreational marijuana store at 13 Enon St. in North Beverly. A company called MariMed announced last March that had signed an agreement to acquire the dispensary license from Greenhouse Naturals. Jon Levine, the president of MariMed, said last week that the shop is "fully furnished" and ready to open, but it still awaiting approval of the change of ownership from the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission as well as a final inspection.
As for an opening date, Levine said, "I would love to tell you it would be January, but we can't make promises anymore." The store's name will be changed to Panacea Wellness.
MariMed is based in Norwood and operates marijuana dispensaries and/or grow operations in Massachusetts, Delaware, Illinois and in Nevada. Its Massachusetts businesses include an adult use and medical dispensary in Middleborough and a cultivation and processing facility in New Bedford.
MariMed announced on its website in March that it had signed an agreement to acquire the provisional dispensary license for the Beverly location from Greenhouse Naturals. The deal includes the dispensary license, the host community agreement, and the lease for the 13 Enon St. site, near the North Beverly train station. The company did not disclose the terms of the transaction.
Bob Fireman, MariMed's chief executive officer, said at the time that the company expected the Beverly location to be a "particularly strong performer in our growing footprint."
The city of Beverly signed a host community agreement with Greenhouse Naturals in 2019 to allow the company to open the store. Mayor Mike Cahill said he has signed an amendment to that agreement to allow MariMed to become the new owner.
"The good thing is these guys know what they're doing and are reputable," Cahill said. "I'm looking forward to them getting started."
The Greenhouse Naturals partners are Joseph Giannino, a Boxford resident and former Revere city councilor who runs a private lobbying practice, and James MacNeil of Bedford, New Hampshire, who has worked in the film and television business. MariMed said they will continue to support the Beverly dispensary.
The city has signed host community agreements for two other marijuana dispensaries - one at 350 Rantoul St. and one at 73 Cabot St. - as well as for a marijuana cultivation and manufacturing facility at 350 Sam Fonzo Drive. Those businesses are finalizing their approvals and facilities and have not announced when they will open.