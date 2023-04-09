IPSWICH — Police Chief Paul Nikas reports that the Ipswich Police Department responded and followed all of its established safety protocols after a resident reported finding an abandoned pressure cooker near a shopping center.
At 8:32 p.m., the Ipswich Police Department received a telephone report of a suspicious item found near a trash barrel at the Ipswich Crossing shopping center. Police officers arrived on scene minutes later and cordoned off the area until specially trained officers arrived and ensured there was no active threat.
Ipswich Police Department received mutual aid from the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad. The Ipswich Fire Department also responded to the scene. The pressure cooker was determined to be discarded as rubbish.
Chief Nikas is praising the vigilance of the resident who called in the report.
"If you see something, say something. We are always vigilant and always ready to respond when needed," he said.