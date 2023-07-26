MARBLEHEAD — Abbot Public Library is auctioning off a vintage Poul Henningsen Artichoke Pendant Lamp to help fund reading initiatives.
The online auction is open to the public at municibid.com and ends on Monday, Aug. 14. Massachusetts residents are able to bid in this government auction online, 24/7, on Municibid and the winner will get a fantastic deal on a light fixture that is revered in the interior design world.
Why is this auction important? All of the proceeds from this auction will go right back to supporting Abbot Public Library. The funds will be used to buy new books, offer new programs to residents of Marblehead, and support the library’s other initiatives that impact the community.
Up for auction is a white PH Artichoke Lamp, which is believed to have been purchased in or around 1989. The lamp was designed in 1958 by Danish designer Poul Henningsen and manufactured by Louis Poulsen, originally for the Langelinie restaurant in Copenhagen.
The original design was intended to conceal the light bulb and produce a soft, glare-free light that diffuses evenly into the space it inhabits. Due to its unique shape, it is frequently used in smaller spaces that may be overwhelmed by traditional chandeliers.
This pendant light fixture has been in daily use at the Abbot Library, which is undergoing a renovation. The diameter is 36 inches, overall height is 18.5 inches with a weight of 33 pounds.