WENHAM — The Academy at Penguin Hall, an all-girls private high school, celebrated its 6th commencement exercises Friday afternoon.
This year’s crop of graduates, 38, came from across the North of Boston region and Southern New Hampshire, and one student from Vietnam.
Dean Tsouvalas delivered the welcoming remarks, followed by the invocation and remarks by school president Molly Martins.
Class president Fleurianne Niboh reflected back on the year, along with reflections from Molly Beucler and Anna Barrows.