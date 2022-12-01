SALEM — A round of changes for the city’s accessory apartment laws have already awoken controversy, rekindling the heat that dominated initial debate on the issue several years back.
Salem’s City Council and Planning Board held a joint hearing Wednesday night on changes to the city’s “accessory dwelling unit” ordinance. Approved last May, the rules allow for property owners to create subordinate apartments within their homes.
When approved, city officials were also ordered to report back to the City Council in the following year, explaining how things have gone and what changes if any should be made to improve the ordinance. That report came in September, leading to the changes proposed at the hearing Wednesday night. The hearing was later closed, initiating a 90-day window under which the Planning Board must suggest further changes and the City Council must vote twice in favor, otherwise it’s defeated.
The tension of the debate ahead emerged before the hearing could even begin, with an opening summary from City Council President Patricia “Patti” Morsillo outlining how the hearing was scheduled and what timelines were playing out.
“There were several emails sent in saying this is a rushed process,” Morsillo said. “This isn’t rushed. It’s very deliberate, and it’s set by Mass. General Law.”
Since the rules were adopted, only six accessory apartments have been created, according to deputy planning director Amanda Chiancola. Two others are currently working toward obtaining building permits.
“We’re seeing there are barriers in the ordinance,” Chiancola said. “Some of the amendments are just clarifications, but some of them are looking at options, to have a conversation with the City Council to remove some of those barriers.”
Among the proposed amendments are two issues that drew heavy public comment Wednesday night: stripping the rules of owner-occupancy requirements and allowing the creation of new detached buildings.
Both issues were heavily debated in prior meetings on the proposal. Some councilors were quick to make that point, specifically on owner occupancy — which eventually became the most heavily criticized part of the changes. Debate ended in 2021 with apartments requiring the property owner live there as well, as a means to promote empty nesters and seniors looking to downsize while staying in their homes.
“Not to get too deep into the weeds in the argument there, I do have concerns that it moves us away from the initial spirit of this ordinance, how we sold it, how a lot of us discussed it with people,” said Councilor-at-large Ty Hapworth. “I don’t want to get into the worries about what it’ll do to our neighborhoods... I don’t have those concerns.”
Moments later, Ward 4 City Councilor Leveille “Lev” McClain explained what residents of his single family-heavy ward were saying.
“That’s, in my particular ward, one of the major concerns I hear about — that sense of wanting to maintain a sense of ownership on the people owning the property in the neighborhood,” he said, “to be part of the neighborhood’s identity, to be part of the neighborhood’s fabric.”
Caroline Watson-Felt, who represents a swath of historic districts and downtown in Ward 2, echoed the same concern, adding further that she was concerned about “potential abuse of some of our most vulnerable residents” — renters.
Speaking from the public, Salem resident Damien Jarrett channeled the names of past councilors Tim Flynn and Steve Dibble, and current councilor Domingo Dominguez — three initial opponents of the ordinance who voted against accessory apartments and lobbied for owner occupancy requirements. He further characterized the fact that there are only six units as proof that the city doesn’t want accessory apartments.
“What we need to do is admit we got this wrong,” Jarrett said. “Instead of beating a dead horse, they’re trying to strip back every safeguard they put in place to address the initial concerns.”
Then, Dibble spoke as a resident.
“Everyone wants affordable housing. That’s a no brainer,” Dibble said, then diving on the owner occupancy issue. “Councilor (Tom) Furey and Councilor (Josh) Turiel, former councilors, summed it up nicely on keeping owner occupancy part of it, to help protect the neighborhoods.”
Furey and Turiel, prior councilors at-large and in Ward 5 respectively, are now members of the Planning Board that was referred the rules changes at the close of the meeting.
Others spoke in favor, each to their own extent. That included Jen Lynch, a Salem resident who pledged support for “ADUs generally.” She said that compromise can be sought on the sticking points.
“For the record, I do feel my neighborhood is improved by the variety of housing options on the street,” she said, “and I agree with the earlier comment that bad actors should be dealt with and not used as an excuse to not try something new.”
Toward the meeting’s end, McClain expanded on an earlier concern about elderly being neglected by the spirit of the ordinance being lost. For that, he spoke to boost renters as a class equally worth protecting.
“It’s a clear goal to want our seniors to be able to age in place, but we have other vulnerable populations as well,” he said. “Half of our city is renters. They’re being squeezed incredibly hard. Many of them are being forced out of town.
“We can’t pit one vulnerable group against the other,” McClain said. “We must take action to help our seniors and our renters, and our children, and our families. Everybody counts.”
