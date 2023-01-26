SALEM — It cleared committee by the slimmest of margins, and then went down in flames once it hit the Council floor.
The City Council voted 9 to 1 Thursday night to update rules governing "accessory dwelling units," previously in-law apartments before being broadened to give more opportunities for building the units and renting them to anyone.
The body also voted 9 to 1 to not remove a requirement that a property owner live on-site in order to build an accessory apartment, known as "owner occupancy." That followed a 5 to 4 City Council vote taken as a Committee of the Whole to advance the question to the meeting Thursday night.
"There's not overwhelming support for removing it," said Leveille "Lev" McClain, a city councilor to Ward 4 who's opposition would've sank the proposal in committee last week. He was absent for the earlier meeting.
"The Ward 3 councilor already spoke very clearly to concerns about the impact of removing this requirement on the marketplace in Salem," McClain said. "To me, that's one of the most basic considerations."
That echoed Patricia "Patti" Morsillo, representing Ward 3, who preceded him by sharply unpacking the issue.
"This has been very difficult, and I know every single councilor is making the best, most informed decision they can," she said. "I'm not ready to remove the owner-occupancy requirement."
At the end of the day, "we need to make sure we don't inadvertently put more pressure on the real estate market," Morsillo said. "The prices on available multi-family housing have skyrocketed, making them out of reach for most first-time home buyers."
The owner-occupancy requirement led public comment, with several opponents speaking or having their comments read into the record. Among them was Christine Pappas, a Salem resident who asked councilors to "consider alternatives for increasing the supply of housing and increasing the types of housing available in the community."
Danielle Hanrahan, a Beckford Street resident, spoke against an update that would allow newly built detached structures.
"This seems to me to be grossly unfair to the neighboring homeowners," she said, "and that's something that hasn't been really talked about, how this will advantage the ones who will do the ADU."
Ellen Simpson, a Geneva Street resident, supported all of the proposed updates in general.
"Homeowners don't have a monopoly on Salem. We don't own Salem. Renters who inhabit ADUs are every bit citizens of Salem," Simpson said. "We can, and should, organize to make Salem the kind of city we want. There are plenty of things to be for or against, but the rule isn't to exclude people from living in Salem because they don't have enough money."
