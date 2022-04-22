SALEM — A forensic accountant who examined records of a company John Donovan Sr. was running told jurors on Thursday that he found financial documents that had been altered in significant ways.
Matthew Jacques, of the business consulting firm AlixPartners, had been hired by the board of directors of Send It Later, which was being run largely out of Donovan Sr.’s home in Hamilton.
In an April 2017 report prepared by Jacques, he cited “certain inconsistencies” in the financial records he’d been given.
Some had handwritten modifications scribbled on them. In other cases, multiple versions of a document existed with “materially different terms,” such as interest rates, dates and amounts owed.
“Certain signatures appeared to be computer-generated or typed,” Jacques continued.
And the metadata — information recorded when a document is created and saved — was often “inconsistent” with the dates that appeared on the face of the documents, Jacques found.
The testimony of Jacques, prosecutor Jack Dawley argued in a motion outside the jury’s presence, “goes to the defendant’s modus operandi of manufacturing whatever documents he needs.”
Donovan Sr., 80, is on trial in Salem Superior Court, charged with forgery, attempted larceny and witness intimidation in what prosecutors allege was an attempt to swindle his late son’s widow and children out of $5 million and their home, and get Donovan Sr. out from under several significant financial obligations.
To accomplish this, prosecutors say, Donovan Sr. forged or caused to be forged, and then filed, more than two dozen documents at the Essex South Registry of Deeds in September, 2016.
Many of those documents also bore handwritten additions and other alterations. Two notaries have testified that they did not sign and stamp documents that they were purported to have notarized.
The AlixPartners report was prepared during litigation brought by an investor in Send It Later, who alleged that the funds she and other investors had put into the startup were instead being used by Donovan Sr. to maintain his wealthy lifestyle. A Suffolk Superior Court judge later found Donovan Sr. liable.
Jurors aren’t being told about the reason Jacques was hired and for a while it wasn’t certain whether Jacques would be allowed to testify at all, amid objections from defense lawyer Robert Strasnick.
Strasnick argued that the details of that audit were highly prejudicial and that there is no evidence showing that it was Donovan Sr. himself who gave Jacques the altered documents.
Donovan Sr.’s late son, John Donovan III, was not involved in Send It Later.
“You have introduced, in your questioning, issues related to Send it Later,” Tabit told Strasnick. “I think that (the prosecutors) are entitled to pursue answers as it relates to that company. They weren’t the ones that brought up Send It Later, you did.”
Earlier in the day, jurors heard testimony from Henry Sullivan, a partner at Mintz Levin, the Boston law firm that represented Donovan’s surviving children in a long-running legal battle.
While Donovan III was represented by separate counsel, lawyer Bruce Singal, Sullivan testified that the two men had a professional relationship.
On the day before John III died — in 2015, from adrenal cancer at the age of 43 — Sullivan was copied on an email from Donovan III to his father.
“Dad, I have indicated in my will that I do not want you to speak at my funeral or any other service in my honor,” Donovan III wrote. “I have also indicated that I do not want you to attend any service unless Megan approves it in writing. Please honor my wishes.”
Mintz Levin was mentioned in one of the documents Donovan Sr. allegedly had forged.
In a purported will codicil of Donovan III, which prosecutors allege was a forgery, there is a line directing that the firm be removed from the case.
Donovan Sr. contends that Mintz Levin has a conflict because, more than 20 years ago, he was involved with a company that was represented by the firm.
But Sullivan, questioned by Dawley, testified that Mintz briefly represented only the company, and that Donovan Sr. was not an officer of that company.
Much of Strasnick’s cross-examination of Sullivan focused on the amount of money he had been paid by Donovan’s surviving children and his firm’s role in providing information to the prosecutor prior to Donovan being charged.
