SALEM — A judge has ordered that the man accused of setting fire to the front porch of the Satanic Temple’s headquarters on Bridge Street in Salem last June undergo an evaluation for competency to stand trial.
Daniel Damien Lucey, 42, of Chelsea, who was indicted in the June 10 fire in September, was in Salem Superior Court on Monday for a detention hearing.
Lucey was arrested near the scene in a T-shirt that said “God,” and allegedly made statements to the effect that there were “devil worshippers” inside the building, police said.
The fire caused damage to the porch and the front of the building. In the debris investigators found what appeared to be pages of a Bible.
Prosecutors are seeking to keep Lucey, who has a history of setting fires and damaging property, in custody pending his trial on charges of burning a dwelling house, destruction to a place of worship and a civil rights violation.
However, before Lucey can take part in any legal proceedings he must be found to be competent.
Judge Kathleen McCarthy-Neyman ordered that Lucey be sent to Bridgewater State Hospital, a state prison facility, for an evaluation.
The prison hospital will either report back by Dec. 8 or ask for more time if needed. A further hearing is set for that date.
