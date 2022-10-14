SALEM — A powerful moment emerged at the Salem Witch Trials memorial this past weekend, but it would’ve only been caught by those reading scraps of paper left behind.
“Today, I was visiting the Salem Witch Trials memorial for the first time, and I happened to notice three notes left on the memorial to Martha Carrier,” wrote Tucson, Arizona, resident Brendan Ingraham this week. “I read them and noticed that only two of them were from descendants of Ms. Carrier.”
The third, Ingraham noted, came from the other side.
“To Martha,” reads the note, left on a small piece of stationery and pinned down by a rock.
“So sorry my 8th great uncle Benjamin Abbott accused you and had you hung for witchcraft — all over a property dispute!”
Carrier, an Andover resident, found herself at the center of the Witch Trials in 1692 due in part to smallpox, which claimed several members of her family leading up to the Witch Trials. After relocating to Andover and becoming personally responsible for her family’s estate, Carrier found that the now affluent town rejected her and connected her to the spread of smallpox in the town.
Abbot, for his part, accused Carrier of cursing him after a boundary dispute, according to the Salem Witch Museum. Her conviction was supported partly by screams from accusers that the ghosts of Andover’s 13 smallpox victims were present in court.
Carrier was the first Andover resident to be charged with witchcraft, and she was hung Aug. 19, 1692, alongside four men convicted of the same. A decade later, surviving relatives of Carrier received 7 pounds and 6 shillings as restitution for her execution.
The North Shore is still home to descendants of the Salem Witch Trials. Locals and visitors — some guests of the city treat it like a pilgrimage — routinely boast connections to Rebecca Nurse, Bridget Bishop, or even the countless actors on the opposite side of the Witch Trials history. Famously, Nathaniel Hawthorne was among them — the legendary home-grown writer added a W to his last name in part to distance himself from the actions of his great-great grandfather, John Hathorne, a leading judge in the Witch Trials, according to history.com.
For Ingraham, it’s common to see people take responsibility for the past. But to catch that sight on a stone preserving Salem’s legacy ...
“I was shocked,” Ingraham said. “I’ve gone to memorials before but didn’t see anything like that. To see someone recognizing that their family had done something wrong so far back, and still took the time to write a note ... that really struck me.”
