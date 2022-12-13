Ninety students from Beverly High School’s Class of 2023 have been named eligible to receive the John and Abigail Adams Scholarship. These students became eligible for the scholarship based on their performance on the grade 10 MCAS. To qualify, a student must score advanced on one exam and either proficient or advanced on the other, and rank within the top 25% of student MCAS scores in their district.
Adams Scholarship recipients receive free tuition at any Massachusetts public college or university. The tuition is renewable for eight consecutive semesters or four years. Recipients must begin to use the waiver in the first fall semester following their high school graduation and must maintain a GPA of 3.0 or better throughout the time of the waiver. The scholarship only covers the cost of tuition, fees are not included.
The Adams Scholarship is Massachusetts’ only merit-based tuition waiver program, and was established to help families pay for college, create an incentive for students to push themselves academically, and encourage them to pursue higher education in Massachusetts.
Beverly High's Adams Scholars:
Emily Bala, Shane Barker, Nathan Barry, Taylor Betts, Gabriella Bisegna, Madison Bowen, Claire Brean, Brendan Brophy, Morgan Brown, Kaitlyn Burgess, Margaret Burgess, Connor Burta, Justin Chen, Hollace Colby, Mia Contilli, Rebecca Curley, Connor Day, Molly Derrane, LeMario Dotson, Ryan Dunleavy, Nikki Erricola, Drew Fowler, Daniel Fryling, Trevor Gilligan, Olivia Griffin, Noah Guanci, Kathleen Guinivan, Ella Hall, Samantha Hall, James Hanson, Molly Hartigan, Max Hemsey, Thomas Herrick, Kailey Hopkins, Dylan Hunter, Isabella Jimenez, Kayla Johnston, Emma Judge, Julia Kaszynski, Matthew Lee, Camden Letien, Ashton Lowell, Matthew MacDonald, Violet Macheca, Sadie MacKilligan, Andrew Mahoney, Ronan Maloney, Kathryn Manzo, Dylan McCay, Noelle McLane, Hannah Minasian, Stewart Moran, Matthew Morley, Mia Occhino, Isabel Odom, Hannah O'Neil, Tatum Panjwani, Eva Parga, Joseph Parsons, Meredith Pasquarosa, Claire Patch, Ethan Pearson, Mya Perron, Logan Petrosino, Dmitri Piasecki, Daniel Pratt, Miles Rand, Zoe Richard, Ashley Richardson, Sophie Riley, Sophie Rogers, Matthew Roy, Jack Ryan, Drew Sadoski, Heidi Schultz, James Silva, Connor Smith, Danielle Smith, Matthew Sopp, Noah Staffier, Luke Stanley, Samuel Tabako, Gabriella Taliento, Charles Tarricone, Ethan Thorn, Ian Visnick, David Vozzo, Madison Wheeler, Zachary Whittemore, Taniya Wongus