TOPSFIELD – Chart-topping, multi-platinum country superstar Trace Adkins will bring his “The Way I Wanna Go” tour to the Topsfield Fair on Friday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m.
This larger-than-life star has sold over 11 million albums and charted 20 songs, including “You’re Gonna Miss This,” “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk” and “Ladies Love Country Boys.”
And on the 25th anniversary of his ‘Dreamin’ Out Loud,” debut release, the Grand Ole Opry member has just released his latest, “The Way I Wanna Go,” with 25 all-new tracks.
“With Trace Adkins booming voice and stage presence, you won’t want to miss this true country concert,” said James O’Brien, General Manager, Topsfield Fair. “I’m thrilled he is coming to the Topsfield Fair and can’t wait to see his show.”
“I’ve got to the point where it’s all up to me now,” says Adkins. “I can do whatever I want ... and that’s a beautiful place to be.”
In truth, that’s not much of change as Adkins has always been known for fusing sounds from all across the country spectrum – sometimes with a mischievous wink.
Since his debut in 1996, in addition to his millions of records sold, the larger-than-life star racked up two billion streams and boasts a reputation for fiery live performance – not to mention his multiple Grammy nominations, awards from the ACM and CMT.
Now, with 25 all-new tracks to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his “Dreamin’ Out Loud” debut, Adkins brings it all together. Steeped in the cultural melting-pot of his Louisiana upbringing, “The Way I Wanna Go,” finds him leaning in to a lone-wolf spirit, and continuing down the road which made him a shapeshifting member of the Grand Ole Opry.
Produced by Mickey Jack Cones and Derek George and released by Verge Records, it touches on all aspects of Adkins’ hit-making career – from traditional balladry to country party anthems. And with a sound that ranges from timeless twang to beat-driven bravado, it brings a who’s who of unpredictable guests along for the ride.
He tapped a list of all-star collaborators that includes Snoop Dogg, Pitbull, Keb’ Mo’, Stevie Wonder and Melissa Etheridge along with usual suspects and superstars Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan.
“I am at the top of my game right now,” he said. “I’m better at this than I’ve ever been in my life, and I like the way my voice sounds better now than 25 years ago.”
Smooth, rich and dynamic, that iconic vocal shines on the good-old-days anthem, “Heartbreak Song,” and enjoys the fruits of labor in the peaceful “Where I Am Today.” Others like “Careful Girl” showcase Adkins’ rumbling romantic magnetism – made famous with his first No. 1, “(This Ain’t) No Thinkin’ Thing” – while “Got It Down” stands tall for those who take life by the horns.
American red-white-and-blue ideals burn in “Somewhere In America.” And in “Empty Chair,” Adkins salutes the quiet sacrifice of U.S. service members, tapping the raw emotion that also drove big-picture anthems like “You’re Gonna Miss This.” But the tunesmith also made his name on knee-slappers, carving a good-timing niche with hits like 2004’s “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk,” and 2010’s “Hillbilly Bone” with Blake Shelton.
Ticket prices for the 2022 Topsfield Fair are $20 each every day.