BOSTON — More than 50 years after the state passed a law to remove barriers to affordable housing, advocates say low-cost dwellings remain relatively scarce, and many cities and towns have resisted efforts to build new stock.
On Beacon Hill, lawmakers are considering a number of proposals to boost the amount of affordable housing in communities that, advocates say, have used restrictive zoning and pretexts about local impact to reject new projects.
The Legislature’s Joint Committee on Housing heard testimony on several proposals on Tuesday that advocates say will provide more funding for affordable housing projects and ease restrictive local zoning requirements.
One proposal would allow municipalities to implement a fee ranging from 0.5% to 2% on certain real estate transactions. The money would be earmarked for affordable housing projects.
The bill’s primary sponsor, Rep. Mike Connolly, D-Cambridge, said the proposal would allow communities to generate more revenue off the state’s “hot real estate market.”
Housing advocates say the proposals are “crucial” to solving the shortage.
“These bills will give Massachusetts residents more choices to buy or rent a home in a community where they want to live by providing resources to create new affordable homes and helping make the zoning process easier,” said Eric Shupin, director of public policy for the nonprofit Citizens’ Housing and Planning Association.
Housing is deemed “affordable” when a tenant or homeowner pays no more than 30% of their income on it, according to state housing officials.
In most cases, tenants generally must make less than 80% of the median income, adjusted to the size of their family, to qualify for affordable housing in the city or town where they want to live.
State leaders say a shrinking inventory of housing — for both market priced and affordable homes — is driving up prices and edging many first-time buyers out of the market.
The crunch is also affecting the state’s economic growth, making it harder to attract new families and companies to Massachusetts.
Massachusetts has permitted only 470,000 new housing units since 1990, compared to nearly double that between 1960 and 1990, according to the state Office of Housing and Economic Development.
Home prices have risen faster in Massachusetts than in any other state since 1980, according to state officials. Rents have increased by 75% since 2000, with some communities seeing rental costs double in recent decades.
A $3.65 billion proposal being considered by the House of Representatives this week would divert about $600 million in federal relief funds and surplus revenue to buttress existing programs aimed at increasing affordable housing.
But advocates say the state needs a more sustainable way of generating funds, while easing restrictive local zoning policies.
A state law approved in 1969 shifts the burden onto cities and towns to ensure at least 10% of local housing is affordable.
The Chapter 40B law aimed to encourage affordable development by reducing zoning roadblocks, but housing advocates say it has done little to solve the problem, as towns have found a way around it.
Andrew DeFranza, executive director of Beverly-based Harborlight Community Partners, which has worked on numerous affordable housing projects in the North of Boston region, said communities impose restrictive zoning as a way to stop affordable housing from being constructed.
“They often come up with convenient excuses to deny projects,” he said.
“Things like 2-acre minimum zoning, excessive height and set-back limits and intentional limitations on infrastructure such as water and wastewater treatment,” he said.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.