BOSTON — Immigrants with legal status would be eligible for food stamps and cash assistance from the state under a proposal being considered by lawmakers.
The measure, filed by several Democrats, would authorize migrants who are “lawfully admitted for permanent residence or are otherwise permanently residing in the United States under color of law” to receive cash assistance and other benefits for children, pregnant women and caretaker adults who meet the eligibility requirements.
It would also provide federally funded food assistance benefits to those who meet the eligibility requirements of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, “except for the program requirements related to immigration status or citizenship.”
“The commonwealth has been at the forefront of welcoming and supporting these new arrivals with dignity and compassion,” state Rep. Antonio Cabral, D-New Bedford, told members of the Legislature’s Committee on Children, Families and Persons with Disabilities during a Tuesday hearing.
“However, thousands of legally present immigrants remain ineligible for SNAP and cash assistance due to harsh eligibility restrictions.”
In 1996, the state Legislature approved a plan authorizing state-funded benefits to immigrants with legal residency status as part of an overhaul of the welfare system. Cabral said when the rules expired five years later, then-Gov. Mitt Romney, a Republican, didn’t support an extension. At least six states, including California, Connecticut and Maine, provide state-funded food assistance and other benefits to legally authorized immigrants.
“The bottom line is that no children or essential workers should go hungry,” Cabral told the panel.
Pat Baker, a senior policy advocate with the Massachusetts Law Institute, told lawmakers that a “patchwork” of federal immigration laws and regulations provide food assistance and other public benefits to some legally authorized immigrants, but not others with similar immigration status.
“We have a broken immigration system right now,” she said. “We know that people who are legally present are waiting for work authorization for months. At the same, we have an incredibly complex patchwork of rules on who is eligible for federal benefits, based on their immigration status.”
While nationals from Cuba and Haiti with legal immigration status qualify for food stamps and other federal benefits, Baker said, immigrants from Nicaragua, Venezuela, and Colombia and other countries can’t get those benefits.
“This bill will help families get on their feet, and help those who are in a shelter and don’t have access to benefits to move out more quickly,” she told the panel. The legislation has dozens of Democratic co-sponsors, including Reps. Tram Nguyen, D-Andover, Frank Moran, D-Lawrence, and Dan Cahill, D-Lynn. Several advocacy groups, including the nonprofit Boston-based Children’s HealthWatch, spoke in support of this during Tuesday’s hearing.
But the proposal also comes as Massachusetts is wrestling with an influx of thousands of asylum seekers following a surge of immigration along the U.S.-Mexico border, which prompted Gov. Maura Healey to issue an emergency declaration last month and has diverted state resources and funding to address the crisis.
Healey says the state is spending about $45 million a week to provide shelter, food and other essentials for an estimated 6,200 families — or about 20,000 individuals — with more arriving every day. The Democrat has called on the Biden administration for more federal funding and work permits for migrants.
The surge of migrants has created friction between Healey and lawmakers, some of whose districts have seen sizable increases in asylum-seekers that has put pressure on municipal officials.
Even before the migrant crisis, demand for food stamps and other public assistance was rising in the wake of the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and high inflation rates that have driven up the cost of food and other necessities.
As of April, more than 101,589 people in Massachusetts were receiving basic welfare benefits from the state’s main cash assistance program, according to the latest state data.
Meanwhile, an additional 1 million people were getting food stamps as of March, according to the data. That’s more than double the pre-pandemic average of about 450,000 recipients.
