HAMILTON — Turning dormitories into affordable housing is being considered for part of the 102-acre Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary campus, representatives of the school confirmed to the Planning Board Tuesday night.
But the potential that Harborlight Community Partners could exercise an option on two, or four, or eventually all six of the dormitory buildings on the Essex Street campus was the only plan the school has, so far — and neither the scope nor the timeline of that plan has been finalized.
And that left both Planning Board members and the school’s representatives frustrated by the conclusion of a 90-minute discussion Tuesday night, a day after the school announced plans to sell all or part of its campus.
“The lack of clarity here is continuing to be frustrating,” said Planning Board member Rick Mitchell. “What actually is happening?”
Jay Trewern, a former Gordon-Conwell vice president, and Meirlyn Walters, an attorney for the seminary, said it was town officials who first suggested the idea of a commercial overlay district.
“I wouldn’t have known what a commercial overlay district was,” Trewern told the board. During some preliminary discussion with the town, he said, they were informed “that this was one possibility.”
Town Manager Joseph Domelowicz has said that a proposal to put the property in such a district might be a Special Town Meeting warrant article this fall.
But Planning Board members said they can’t see how that could happen, given the lack of specific plans — and went further, questioning whether such a measure would help or hurt the school’s efforts to market the land, given that there already appears to be some plan to create housing in dormitories.
A hearing on a requested “change of use” for those dormitories is scheduled for June 7 at the Zoning Board of Appeals. However, officials say that it could take several years for Harborlight — a Beverly-based nonprofit housing agency — to obtain financing for any project there.
Walters said the school, which is seeking a greater presence in the Boston area, is also trying to “right size” its space needs in an age of remote learning, and might hold onto part of the property.
He said the school is interested in being “good stewards” of the site.
But board members said it also appeared that the school has more work to do.
Mitchell asked if the seminary had hired its own real estate experts to evaluate the property.
In response, Walters said the school had brought in a real estate firm to help evaluate its needs — but that was in the context of finding a new location in Boston.
He also said he believed that a commercial overlay district would give the school flexibility in marketing the property.
Board chair Marnie Crouch said without a specific idea for the property, however, it’s not likely that town residents would approve such an overlay.
William Wheaton, another board member, said the idea of pushing forward with a commercial overlay at the same time part of the site is also being considered for housing might be “shooting yourself in the foot.”
If one idea was to sell to a company interested in creating a “corporate campus,” Wheaton said, he thinks it unlikely that a business would want to do so next to housing. That view was shared by Crouch, who said she believes that a corporate buyer would likely want “100% site control.”
“It sounds like a hodgepodge,” Wheaton said.
“I don’t mean to be rude, but it sounds pretty vague,” board member Richard Boroff said.
“It sounds vague because it is vague,” Trewern said. He said he thought the meeting was a preliminary discussion and that the board would be able to provide some ideas.
But that’s not the board’s role, members told the two. Instead, they recommended that the school work to develop something more specific.
“The lack of clarity is such that there’s nothing the Planning Board could really do until we have more information,” Crouch said.
Walters again stressed that he and Trewern were at the meeting “in response to outreach from the town.”
“The town had initiated this conversation,” he said, adding that the school wants a collaborative process.
