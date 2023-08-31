TOPSFIELD — Plans for a 44-unit affordable housing development on the Emerson Fields property in town are moving forward, which will also bring Topsfield just shy of the state’s requirement for such housing.
The Topsfield Zoning Board of Appeals approved a plan for the project, known as Emerson Homes at 10 High St. near the town commons, on July 26.
While the full details are still subject to change, the housing development is planned to include one market-rate unit and 43 affordable housing units intended for adults older than 62. The affordable units will be set aside for people earning 60%, 50%, and 30% or less of the area median income. The Caleb Group, a nonprofit affordable housing organization, bought the 12.2 acres of the Emerson Fields property from the Topsfield Congregational Church, with pre-development financing coming from the Community Economic Development Assistance Corp. (CEDAC).
Founded in Swampscott in 1992, The Caleb Group acquires properties in Massachusetts, Maine, Connecticut, and New Hampshire to develop into housing communities designed to be affordable, but also provide residents with on-site support services such as educational and enrichment programs. It also connects residents to services in the wider community.
“The Caleb Group is honored to embark on the creation of 43 new units of affordable housing in Topsfield, a mission made possible through the support of Topsfield Congregational Church, the town of Topsfield, and CEDAC,” Caleb Group CEO Debbie S. Nutter said. “The satisfaction derived from contributing to addressing the critical need for affordable housing in the commonwealth is immeasurable.
”Together, we are not only building homes, but fostering a foundation for dignity, security, and vibrant community living,” Nutter said.
In the process of deciding how to utilize the large fields and wetlands, the Topsfield Congregational Church considered farm space, summer camps, solar farms, and assisted-living facilities — which the town voted against. Developers looking to create large single-family properties reached out to the church, but after internal discussions, the church decided providing affordable housing would fit best with its mission and generate the most public good.
While the new units will bring Topsfield much closer to the state-mandated 10% threshold for affordable housing, outlined in Chapter 40B of the Massachusetts Comprehensive Permit Act, it will still need five more affordable units to reach it.
The addition of new residents that are just a quarter-mile from the town center is hoped to increase business coupled with with adding a new tax base to the town.
“When you get a project like this happening, you get a lot of response from the ‘not in my backyard’ groups,” said David Read, the head of the church’s Emerson Fields Committee, “but at the same time we’ve had a lot of support from the businesses in downtown Topsfield, because there’s a density issue where some people can barely stay in business because we don’t have a high enough population base for stores.”
The project will be seeking subsidies at the state, federal, and local levels. The Caleb Group also expects to apply for funding under the Low Income Housing Tax Credit program.
The proceeds of the sale will go toward general expenses for the church’s facilities, such as fixing the church’s steeple, or replacing the roof of the Emerson Center, a space that groups such as the Boy Scouts, Joyful Noises Preschool Center, and Alcoholics Anonymous groups in town use.
“Both of the facilities are very old, and the maintenance costs are so huge that sometimes we feel like we’re maintaining a museum or a historical site for the town” Read said. “There’s a lot of churches going out of business these days, but we’re lucky to have these assets like the field.