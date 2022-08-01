PEABODY — Developers look to build affordable housing units where an Elks lodge stands on Oak Street in Peabody after ending legal mediation with the city, but opponents say frequent flooding makes the area unsuitable for the project.
The project is under development by the firm Hancock Associates. About 25% of the 54 units would be designated as affordable housing reserved for households with income at or below 80% of the area’s median income.
As of July 20, 10.66% of Peabody residences are considered affordable housing, said Curt Bellavance, the city’s director of community development.
This puts Peabody just above the 10% affordable housing threshold required by the state’s 40B guidelines.
A proposed project at the Mills on 58 Pulaski St. could add 45 affordable housing units to Peabody, and a 60-unit development proposed for 190R Newbury St. would have 20% of its units count toward the city’s affordable housing index.
The five-story apartment building at 40 Oak St. would have 59 parking spaces on the building’s first level and 41 spaces outside of it, according to a March 16 letter of intent submitted to the Peabody Conservation Commission.
“Located near multiple public transportation bus stops off Washington Street in Peabody, the proposed building seeks to take advantage of a degraded site and create a transit-oriented residential development with easy public access,” reads the letter.
Michael Larkin, manager of the 40 Oak Street Development LLC, said the new units will help improve the area.
“It’s going to be a great project that brings new people into the neighborhood,” Larkin said. “It will support businesses like the pizza shop nearby and others on Main Street.”
A letter of intent for the project will be discussed at the Sept. 14 Conservation Commission meeting, Larkin said. The state has already agreed to allow the project to seek local permits.
Developers proposed in May 2019 to build 80 units at the site. A five-story building with a parking level on its first floor would hold 72 of those units. The eight others would be housed in two townhouse-style buildings that were each three-stories high.
The city’s zoning board held public hearings about the project between summer 2019 and January 2021. During that time, the board heard testimony that the 80-unit project would cause or create worse floods on the site and in the neighborhoods, and that emergency vehicles could struggle to get to the units during floods, according to city documents.
The board unanimously voted against a permit for the project in July 2021. Developers entered mediation with the city following the vote.
In June, the city and the project’s developers entered a settlement agreement that would allow the project to move forward with stipulations.
The number of units would drop to 54, the two smaller townhouse-style buildings and their parking areas would be scrapped, the number of parking spaces would be reduced to 100, developers would add a dog walk and tot lot areas, as well as a flood storage mitigation area would be added to the back of the site to accommodate additional storm water during floods.
The site is in a FEMA Flood Insurance Rate Map Special Flood Hazard Area, meaning that the area is known to experience major flooding events.
Developers have created emergency response plans for residents and their vehicles in the event of a minor or major flood, and Larkin said that new upgrades to the proposed storm water management system would eliminate flooding issues.
“Right now, [the site] is a huge open space and it’s all blacktop,” Larkin said. “There’s going to be chambers in the ground that will cap and slow down water flow and release it at an optimal rate so that it doesn’t overwhelm the system.”
However, Ward 2 City Councilor Pete McGinn wrote in a May 6 letter submitted to the Zoning Board that “concentrating affordable housing in a flood prone, environment justice neighborhood such as this is plainly wrong.”
“During the April 13, 2022 Conservation Commission meeting, the applicant acknowledged that there will be flooding events on this property and that plans were going to be established to have residents ‘shelter in place’ under certain conditions and ‘evacuate’ under other flooding conditions,” McGinn said in the letter.
The site and surrounding area has flooded at least seven times since 2006, with that flood being declared a federal disaster and costing the city $12 million in damage and emergency response, McGinn said.
He added that longtime residents near 40 Oak St. saw floods on the property even before it was paved as a parking lot.
“Any plan that puts additional residential tenants in harm’s way, including elderly, children and individuals with disabilities, is not responsible/ethical on the part of the developer,” McGinn said.
“[It] is also not fair to the municipality that would need to render emergency services during flood conditions at a time when emergency responders would already be stretched thin dealing with the event citywide,” he continued.
Neighbor Judith Donahue also sent the city a letter of opposition to the project. She said her husband, whose family has lived on Washington Street since 1935, and other children have used the Elks parking lot as recreation space over the years.
“We have great concerns for this project to not be approved,” Donahue wrote. “Some of them are the overflow of children at the Welch School, the safety and health of the residents and those living in the area, the environmental issues plus the design of the building. There will be no open spaces for the residents.”
