DANVERS — Developers look to build new 140 housing units for seniors, mainly for those who are deaf, deaf and blind, near deaf or low-income, at the New England Homes for the Deaf property off Water Street in Danvers.
Representatives from the New England Homes for the Deaf, Inc./WinnDevelopment, LP, will go before the Zoning Board of Appeals for a public hearing at the Danvers Senior Center on March 13 at 7 p.m. to request a special permit and variances for the project.
Developers are proposing a four-story building with 16 studio units, 84 one-bedroom units and 40 two-bedroom units that are designed to accommodate residents who are deaf or blind, according to plans filed with the town. The building would be added to an open space at the back of the property, next to the campus’ main building, which is not part of the new housing project.
Developers said 25% of the new units will be occupied by residents with an income of 80% or less of the area median income in perpetuity, and that these units will count toward Danvers’ affordable housing inventory. Another 25% of units will have the same income eligibility for a term of 40 years, according to the plans.
The New England Homes for the Deaf and Blind was founded in 1901 and built its own campus on Water Street in 1925 through support from Helen Keller, her instructor Ann Sullivan and others, according to the filings. Currently, the organization provides education, housing and support for the deaf, near deaf and those who are deaf and blind.
Low-income senior housing is already available at the Thompson House and a separate rest home that provides assisted living and nursing care on the organization’s Water Street campus.
The waitlist for a spot at the Thompson House is three to five years, and “the need for additional independent dwelling units is great,” developers said in the filings.
The organization also sold part of its property that was used for housing three years after the 2006 Danversport chemical blast, which damaged some of the property’s homes.
“The new building and site amenities are designed to take advantage of NEHD’s beautiful location along the Waters River, providing a unique senior housing opportunity,” developers said in the filings.
The Danvers Housing Authority shared its support for the project in a letter it sent the town in July 2021.
“The project is complementary to the DHA’s mission of providing affordable housing to our vulnerable seniors,” DHA Executive Director Cynthia Dunn wrote in the letter.
A “robust” landscaping plan with new plantings and gardens will provide a buffer to neighbors of the property, developers said.
While the project only needs approval from the ZBA, the Planning Board will be offering its feedback on the site plans at a Feb. 28 meeting, said Emily Beatrice, Danvers’ regulatory board administrative assistant.
Developers will need to secure a variance in addition to a special permit, since the project will be higher than the two stories zoning currently allows, the building will have more than eight units and because it is requesting to add parking spaces within the required side and rear setback, according to the plans.
If built, the new units would be down the street from the Pioneer Charter School of Science II that’s under development on Water and Pulaski streets, a new 45-unit affordable housing project at the Mills 58 on Pulaski Street, an oil and gas “peaker” plant that is expected to be completed this summer and a possible 22-unit housing development that’s still in the planning stages for 55 Pulaski St.
