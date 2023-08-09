NORTH ANDOVER — The Afro-pop sounds of Koliba will fill the gardens Friday night at the Stevens-Coolidge House as the summer concert series continues.
Koliba brings together musicians from two continents to blend traditional and modern styles– including West African Rhythms, Hi Life, Reggae, Ska, Zouk and more.
Bandleader Mohamed Kalifa Camara takes listeners on a joyful journey from ancient Africa to modern, urban America with a sound and beat that brings our audiences to their feet, dancing and singing along.
They don’t just attend performances of Koliba, they experience Koliba.
Koliba has a core five-to-nine piece band that plays all over New England and can also swell to include additional African percussion and dancers.
Mohamed has traveled the world playing and teaching both traditional West African and Afro-Pop music. He has settled in New England and has taught at Berklee College of Music, and at dance and music schools all over the Boston area.
Kalifa & Koliba has four albums of original songs, which are available for sale from the artists. Two of them, “Yigi (Hope)” (2011) and “River Gambia” (2013) are available on Spotify.
Each concert features various beer and food vendors. Outside food and drink are prohibited. Please bring your own chairs and bug spray if desired. Upcoming summer series concerts: Koliba, Aug. 11; Los Sugar Kings, Aug. 18, and North River Music, Aug. 25.
IF YOU GO
KOLIBA
Summer Concert Series
Friday, Aug. 11/6 p.m.
Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens
153 Chickering Road
North Andover
https://thetrustees.org/event/86489/