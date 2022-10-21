SALEM — For nearly four decades, the Gravel family of North Andover has waited for answers about what happened to their sister, their daughter, their loved one Claire before her body was found, strangled, in the woods off Route 128 in Beverly.
On Friday, a little past noon, they learned just a little more about her brutal death, as a prosecutor confirmed for the first time that the DNA of John Carey — collected more than a decade ago after his conviction in another strangulation — was found on Gravel's pink tank top.
That tank top, prosecutor Kim Faitella told a judge, was found wrapped around the young Salem State student in a figure 8.
Claire Gravel was just 20, and was last seen alive on June 28, 1986, after visiting Major Magleashe's Pub on Washington Street with her softball team and then being dropped off at her Loring Avenue apartment. Her body was found two days later on June 30.
The confirmation, which in August led to a grand jury indictment against Carey, 63, formerly of Gloucester, couldn't have come soon enough, as Carey had been expected to be released on parole from state prison for the 2007 Hamilton strangulation as early as January.
Now, his attorney conceded Friday at Carey's arraignment on charges related to Gravel's murder, parole in that case is unlikely — and Carey will face life without parole if convicted in Gravel's death.
"Today is the first day on the road to justice, the day we didn't think was coming but is finally here, and now we're just waiting for the court process to take its course," Bob Gravel Jr. told reporters outside court Friday.
He was accompanied by 86-year-old Bob Gravel Sr., his and Claire's father, along with brothers Mark and James.
Claire, he said, is "always on my mind. When i leave here, on my way home I'm going to the cemetery to go talk to her and tell her what happened."
Carey, who who appeared via video from MCI Souza-Baranowski in Shirley, bellowed the words "not guilty" when asked for his answer to the charges.
Earlier in the hearing, his lawyer, John Apruzzese, unsuccessfully attempted to hide his client from view, asking in a motion that the video monitor be shut off.
Apruzzese told Judge Salim Tabit that he's "concerned" about "tainting" the potential jury pool — and fretted about other witnesses potentially coming forward and "future identifications."
Tabit dismissed both concerns.
The judge said he anticipates that the case — which drew reporters from three Boston television stations and a newspaper reporter and photographer — will continue to receive extensive publicity regardless of whether Carey is hidden from view.
"I suspect it will garner much attention whether his face is shown or not," said Tabit.
The judge also suggested that it's unlikely for anyone to recognize Carey as the same man they might have seen 36 years ago.
"Time stands still for no one," Tabit told the lawyer.
Faitella also pointed out that photos of Carey, taken by a Salem News photographer during his 2008 trial in the Hamilton strangulation case, have appeared in local newspapers again since the indictment.
Tabit granted the prosecutor's request to hold Carey without bail, which is standard in all first-degree murder cases.
A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Dec. 8, but Carey will not be present for that proceeding.