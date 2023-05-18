BEVERLY — Robert Littlefield can tell what time it is by the angle of the sun coming through the windows at the First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church. If you blindfolded him, he said, he’d know he was in the building by the smell.
He even takes the blame for the fact that the carpet is worn thin next to the church organ.
“That’s from me sitting there for more than 50 years,” he said.
At the First Parish Church in downtown Beverly, whose origins date back to 1667, Littlefield is an era unto himself. and that era is about to come to an end.
Littlefield, 80, is retiring as the church’s music director and organist, a role he has held for 56 years. On Friday, the church on Cabot Street will host a farewell recital and reception in his honor at 7:30 p.m.
Ellen Powers, whom Littlefield first hired as his assistant when she was 17, said his knowledge and dedication cannot be replaced.
“We’re going to be lost without him,” she said.
Littlefield said he wanted to be a choir director ever since he was a boy attending St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Newburyport, where he grew up. He said he compared the choir director’s job to his father’s job as a tool-and-die maker and said, “Gee, I’d rather do that than that.”
Littlefield began singing in the boys’ choir at 10, at a time when the Episcopal Church paid for such jobs, he said. He went on to attend the New England Conservatory of Music, where he earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in in church music.
Littlefield was hired as assistant music director at the First Baptist Church in Beverly, and three years later became the director at First Parish, just across the street. For 27 years, he served as music director for both churches. On Sundays, he’d work the 8:30 a.m. service at First Baptist, the 10 a.m. at First Parish and head back to First Baptist for the 11 a.m.
Littlefield said the biggest changes in his job over the years have been the decline in attendance at all churches, and the tendency to “dumb down” the music, by which he means the desire for popular music over classical.
“They used to want Bach, Beethoven and Brahms,” he said. “It’s just how the world is.”
Friends and colleagues marvel at Littlefield’s memory. In an interview, he came up with several dates off the top of head — the church was built in 1770; the walnut wood pews date to 1880; the outside church decor was done in 1835. Asked about the faded cushions in the pews, he quickly said, “1902.”
“He remembers every piece of music,” Powers said. “If a piece of paper slips out, he keeps playing.”
Littlefield’s favorite part of the job is training the choir. At a recent practice, he played the piano while the choir rehearsed the hymns he had selected for Friday’s night farewell recital. He’d occasionally stop mid-song to give instructions, while at the same time telling stories about the first day he ever went to church (“Easter Day, 1947”) and a hymn he sang in Sunday School when he was in third grade (“When Morning Gilds the Skies”). At one point, he got up from the piano to walk over to the organ, turning to wave his cane at the choir like a conductor’s baton.
When it was over, he mentioned that another rehearsal would be held in two days. “You’re all so good you don’t have to come,” he said. “But if you do I’ll love it.”
Asked why he likes working with the choir so much, Littlefield said, “Choir is my instrument other than the organ.”
Joshua Schulz, a 24-year-old who lives in Groveland, said he recently joined the choir after taking piano lessons from Littlefield. Since then, Schultz said, “I follow Robert whenever I can and wherever I can because of his wealth of knowledge of music. He has an ability to get a group of people to create something bigger than themselves.”
Another choir member, Rich Salandrea, has known Littlefield since 1987 and considers him “like a brother.” Salandrea, 77, said Littlefield persuaded him to perform as a soloist.
“I got more confidence singing with him than I ever had before,” he said. “He has ways of getting you to do stuff so you don’t get nervous.”
Littlefield estimated that he’s played organ at more than 3,000 church services, 3,000 funerals and 1,000 weddings, not to mention the untold number of rehearsals. He said he’s pretty much been out playing organ or piano every night for the last 50 years.
At the farewell recital on Friday, he plans to play an organ/piano duet with his son, Mark Littlefield, 55, a mathematics teacher at Newburyport High School. His last service as the organist at First Parish will be on Father’s Day.
Littlefield lives in Hamilton with Donna Gale, a member of the choir who has been his companion for 27 years. Although he’s retiring, Littlefield said he’ll remain busy. He’s already booked to play the organ at eight church services around the North Shore this summer.
“I’ll play as long as I’m able to,” he said.
