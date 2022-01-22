PEABODY — Citizens Inn and Haven from Hunger are in search of a new leader with the upcoming departure of executive director Corey Jackson, transitioning the organization from a decade of expansive growth under Jackson to whatever post-pandemic future awaits its next leader.
Jackson, who began leading Citizens Inn in 2013, is stepping down June 30 to take his work with nonprofit organizations to a national level as part of Sarah J. Consulting, a nonprofit consultancy business started by his wife Sarah.
"It has been a tremendous honor and a great joy to help this organization — in first as the young neighbor of...founder Mary Jane Lee; then in my years as a volunteer and board member; and most recently, during the past eight years as executive director," Jackson wrote in an announcement last week. "Alongside Citizens Inn’s wonderful board, staff, donors, volunteers, and clients, we have together reached many important milestones."
When asked for his initial response to Jackson's decision, Steve Vesey, the president of Citizens Inn's board of directors, admitted a family newspaper "probably can't print it."
"You can't keep somebody this good in the same spot for five years... never mind eight years," said Vesey. "We'll be able to replace many of his skills and day-to-day operations, but we aren't going to be able to replace the man."
Jackson, today 44, began working with Citizens for Adequate Housing as a volunteer when he was a child, he said. He was inspired by his father William Jackson, a board member at the time. The organization, led by housing insecurity legend Mary Jane Lee, opened the organization's "Citizens Inn Between" shelter, its first, in 1985.
"All I knew about this was one of our neighbors was having trouble and we needed to help them," Jackson said. "It was kind of that basic. I don't think much has changed in terms of that general message — our neighbors are struggling, and we need to help them. That's what this organization has done well throughout almost four decades. 2023 will be number 40."
After growing over the years, Citizens Inn adopted its current name in 2016 and merged with Haven from Hunger in 2017. The food insecurity side of the organization has further seen much growth, especially under the COVID-19 pandemic.
"He had very well thought-out ideas, on what we'd do and how we'd build and build and build and build this organization to meet the needs of the community," Vesey said. "COVID hit, and we realized how many meals children get in the schools and if they're not going to the schools, they're missing the meals. We came up with a program to hire into our organization laid-off food service workers, and that was just a foundation... building up something that served the needs of the community during that crisis."
Jackson will remain with the organization until June 30. An executive director search is underway and is expected to identify a new leader by the middle to end of April, according to Vesey. That will provide the new leader two months of working with Jackson before taking over.
"In true Corey fashion, he gave us a six-month runway here," Vesey said. "The job that's going to be out there for executive director is going to be a great job for somebody, because he's turned our organization from weakness to strength, and he's attracted and built a wonderful team around him."