BOSTON — Their drug convictions were vacated, and many are eligible for refunds of fees and fines they paid.
But there’s still more unfinished business for the group of former defendants whose drug prosecutions were tainted by misconduct at two state crime labs, where two chemists were found to be falsifying test results.
Last week, the lawyers representing a group of individuals in an ongoing civil rights lawsuit filed an amended complaint asking a federal judge to order the state to return millions of dollars worth of seized property and cash to thousands of defendants.
Among the lead plaintiffs in the class-action lawsuit is a Woburn woman, Jamie Kimball, who in 2009 was arrested on a drug possession charge in Lawrence. She and her lawyers say that police seized $2,182 in cash and money orders, which were then forfeited to the state.
But with her conviction vacated in 2017 due to the two state crime lab scandals involving misconduct by chemists Annie Dookhan and Sonja Farak, Kimball and her lawyers say it’s only fair that the state should give back the money police took.
More than 30,000 people had their convictions vacated as a result of a Supreme Judicial Court decision. It’s not clear exactly how many of them also lost personal property — cars, cell phones, cash or other valuables that were seized by police and then ordered forfeited by a judge — during that time frame.
But if the assets are ordered returned, it could cost millions more.
In announcing the amended complaint last week, lawyers for the plaintiffs called the state’s 1984 amendments to the civil forfeiture statute an “unfair relic of the failed ‘War on Drugs.’”
“The amended complaint filed today demands that Massachusetts take the next, critical step, returning to many victims of the drug lab scandals the money and property that was unlawfully taken from them,” lawyer William Fick said in a press release announcing the amendment to the complaint, which was originally filed in 2018. “Sound policy, basic fairness, and the U.S. Constitution demand no less.”
The lawsuit names the state’s district attorneys, including the Essex County District Attorney’s office, the attorney general, other public safety and court officials and several larger police agencies.
The civil forfeiture law spells out items that a law enforcement agency can seize, such as the illegal drugs and other evidence, as well as cash or items believed to be from the sale of drugs or used in drug dealing.
The attorney general and district attorneys must file a forfeiture action in court and show that it’s more likely than not that the cash or items are related to drug dealing.
The law calls for police departments and prosecutors offices to split the seized assets, which can then be used for costs outside of the normal operating budget, such as the costs of training officers, new technology, or investigations. Physical property, like cars, jewelry, or phones, is usually sold and the proceeds divided.
But the standard for a judge in those civil proceedings is probable cause — more likely than not — as opposed to beyond a reasonable doubt. That means that even in cases where someone hasn’t been charged or convicted, property or money can still be confiscated and forfeited.
Lawyers for the former defendants argue that the law violates the Eighth Amendment’s prohibition against an excessive fine and the 14th Amendment’s right to due process.
State officials, who are represented by the attorney general’s office, have not yet filed a formal response to the claim, which is pending in U.S. District Court.