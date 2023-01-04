BEVERLY — Like any toddler, Dan and Michelle Tully's 11-month-old son is always looking to play. So, for that matter, is their Dalmatian Labrador.
Unfortunately for the Tullys, they've had neither the time nor space to devote to fun and games over the last week.
"It's hard to give him the attention he needs when we're also trying to find housing," Dan Tully said of his son, James.
The Tullys are among several people who are still in limbo a week after a fire displaced 40 residents of the Folly Hill Meadows apartment complex in Beverly. The Dec. 29 fire damaged three connected buildings on Trask Court, forcing residents to seek shelter elsewhere on the eve of a holiday weekend. The Tullys are staying at a hotel in Peabody.
Ward 1 City Councilor Todd Rotondo, who represents the area, said several people and organizations have stepped up to support the displaced residents, providing money, food and clothing and help finding a place to stay.
"We're trying to triage where people need help the most," Rotondo said.
Dan Tully said it could be several months before his family can move back to their apartment, where they have lived for seven years. Since the fire they've stayed at two different in hotels in Peabody, moving from one to the other to take advantage of hotel rewards points that relatives had earned.
Tully said his family had to throw out almost of their furniture due to smoke and water damage. They're still in the process of sorting through their clothes to see what is salvageable.
"It's mostly just stressful," he said. "You've got your regular day-to-day tasks and you've got to go to work, then you add on moving out and trying to find a place to stay. It's just a lot that needs to get done."
"Obviously we can't live in a hotel for many months," Tully said. "There's not a lot of room. We're tripping over each other."
Anthony Garcia said he doesn't know when, or if, he will be able to move back into his apartment at Folly Hill. As of Wednesday he was staying in his third hotel since the fire.
Garcia, 61, is a cancer survivor who also has other medical issues. He said he lost just about everything in the fire, including all of his medications and medical supplies. He escaped wearing his pajamas.
"I was able to grab my keys and my wallet and my cellphone and that was about it," he said. "I got nothing."
Garcia said he has received financial assistance from the American Red Cross and was scheduled to meet with the Beverly Senior Center to help him find housing. He has no family, but he said Rotondo and State Sen. Joan Lovely have been in constant touch with him and have been "very, very helpful."
"I definitely don't feel abandoned," he said. "I'm just trying to get back on track. I'm homeless. I'm trying desperately to find a place to live."
Folly Hill Meadows manager Jenn Mscisz said two of the three buildings damaged in the fire are uninhabitable at this point. She said the complex has been working "around the clock" to reopen the third building, possibly by the end of this week.
Mscisz said management has placed some of the residents into other apartments at the complex, which has 252 units, and has helped others find apartments in the Beverly area.
"It's been challenging to help everyone," she said. "Everyone's needs are so different."
Rotondo said the Folly Hill Meadows apartment complex, located off Route 128, is one of the more affordable places in the city to live, with both market rate and subsidized units. That makes finding a new apartment more challenging at a time when rents are high.
Rotondo said the residents who have been impacted by the fire all have their own stories. One woman who is on oxygen was hospitalized with smoke inhalation and lost her cat in the fire. She stayed with a friend for a few days and is now living in a hotel.
Another woman lost two of her dogs, and her sister is looking for a grief counselor for her, Rotondo said. A family with two young kids has been in two hotels and is now staying at an Airbnb in Gloucester.
Rotondo said the American Red Cross, Salvation Army, Beverly Bootstraps, Ryal Side Civic Association, Cell Signaling Techology (which is next to Folly Hill) and local state, city and school officials have all offered to help. He said he is working with Mayor Mike Cahill to establish a more centralized "crisis team" to respond to such emergencies in the future.
"Beverly's a phenomenal community that's really pulling together on this," Rotondo said.
Beverly Fire Chief Pete O'Connor said the fire started in the area of a second-floor kitchen, but the cause has not been determined and remains under investigation.
Anyone wishing to help residents who were displaced by the fire can call or text Todd Rotondo at 978-578-7477.