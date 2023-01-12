SALEM -- Centuries-old, fragile documents from the Salem Witch Trials of 1692 are being returned to state custody after more than four decades, Trial Court and Peabody Essex Museum officials announced on Thursday.
Most of the 527 documents had been handed over to what was then the Essex Institute back in 1980 for safekeeping, and some were subsequently featured in exhibits several times over the past 40 years at what is now the Peabody Essex Museum, including the recent “The Salem Witch Trials: Reckoning and Reclaiming” exhibition.
Now, with recent upgrades to the state's archives in Boston, the documents will move there, a process that Essex County's clerk of courts said will take place gradually – and carefully – over the next several weeks.
The historic documents – most of which pre-date the existence of the state’s current court system and constitution – will become part of a special section of the state archives dedicated to judicial records, Essex County Clerk of Courts Thomas Driscoll said on Thursday.
“I think it’s time for us to take these back,” said Driscoll, who toured the state archives on Tuesday. “These things belong to the people. I think it’s the right place for them to go.”
The Supreme Judicial Court put the word out a few years ago that it wanted to protect historic court records in a central location, and issued an order to court clerks throughout the state, said Driscoll.
Current Supreme Judicial Court Chief Justice Kimberly Budd, who spent part of her childhood in Peabody, made it a priority.
Driscoll’s predecessor in the clerk’s job was James Leary, a former school teacher turned lawyer who was still in his first term in 1980 when he recognized the potential threat to the documents – some of which had been on display at the old courthouse. (Copies of some documents are still kept in display cases in the Ruane Judicial Center’s law library).
Leary entered into an agreement with the Essex Institute to take custody of the materials until the state could do so.
That would not come during his 2 ½ decades in office – or his lifetime.
Driscoll recalled that one of the first things Leary told him when he took over as clerk 20 years ago was the whereabouts of the priceless documents and about the agreement with the Peabody Essex Museum.
Whitney Van Dyke, a spokeswoman for the Peabody Essex Museum, said most of the documents being turned back over to the state were stored at the Essex County Superior Court clerk’s office.
A smaller number of documents came from family papers and archive collections that had been donated to or purchased by the Essex Institute and Peabody Essex Museum over the years, Van Dyke said.
The collection includes declarations, arrest warrants, summonses and mittimuses (a type of court order instructing a sheriff to bring a person to court or to jail), as well as a death warrant.
Driscoll said he believes the Peabody Essex Museum did outstanding work in preserving the records.
Driscoll said he was also thoroughly impressed with the new archives, which feature state of the art climate control systems with backup generators. Some of the high-tech display cases in use in the Massachusetts archives are now also used for some of the nation’s founding documents in Washington, D.C.
The state archives are overseen by the Secretary of State.
The Supreme Judicial Court, the state’s highest appellate court, was founded in the wake of the Salem Witch Trials. The SJC is the oldest appellate court in continuous existence in the Western Hemisphere and operates under one of the oldest functioning written constitutions in the world.
But neither of those existed at the time of the witch hysteria, leading to what are now clearly recognized as unjust practices such as allowing “spectral” evidence.
In announcing the transfer of the documents, Budd said the court is "grateful" for the museum's "capable stewardship of these invaluable documents and gratified that the state can now welcome the Salem Witch Trials documents home to the Judicial Archives."
Budd also said that the museum's "extraordinary public service" in caring for the documents will continue through future partnerships to help keep the lessons of the Witch Trials alive.
The return of the documents was contemplated at the time of the 1980 transfer and the state archives was always intended to be the final home of these records, Van Dyke said.
The state archive expansion was intended to create a dedicated space for court records, including the Witch Trial documents.
Some of the other historic files Driscoll saw at the archives include the cases of Nicola Sacco and Bartolomeo Vanzetti, a pair of Italian immigrants who were accused of killing two employees of a business in Braintree during a robbery in 1920 and subsequently executed in the electric chair in 1927. Their prosecution, many have since argued, was tainted by anti-immigrant bias, particularly toward Italians and other southern and eastern Europeans in the early part of the 20th century.
For its part, the museum says it was honored to have provided a safe and accessible repository for the documents.
"PEM is committed to telling the story of these events through exhibitions, lectures and public programs as well as by making reproductions of the Salem Witch Trial documents available to the public on our website," museum officials said in a statement.
"It is through the close study of authentic materials that we are able to humanize and more deeply understand the experience of the 25 men, women and children who lost their lives during the Salem Witch Trials," Lynda Roscoe Hartigan, the museum's s Executive Director and CEO.
Many of the documents, along with transcriptions that help modern-day readers understand them, are already available online.
Dan Lipcan, the museum’s library director, said the transfer is a little bittersweet.
“What we wanted to ensure is that the documents are protected in a secure location, in a room with proper environmental controls for temperature and humidity, and protection from light,” said Lipcan.
The documents have been stored in acid-free folders, some of which are then in Mylar envelopes, inside a fireproof cabinet in a restricted-access, secure area of the museum’s facility in Rowley.
“We give collections like this the gold standard,” said Lipcan. “I got a good look on Tuesday when we took down the first set and they’re doing the same things, with limited access, security, climate control.”
So while he’s a little sad to see them go, he knows they’ll have a good home. “It’s really an amazing piece of history and it’s been an honor and privilege to have had them here,” he said.