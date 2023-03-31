PEABODY — After a Newburyport Superior Court judge last week questioned whether he has any authority to issue an injunction halting a three-month special permit suspension for a Peabody social club over alcohol sales, the club’s lawyer says he’s heading to the state Appeals Court.
The Albanian Boston Community Inc. was granted a special permit under the city’s zoning code and state law last year to operate a club at 26 Howley St. in downtown Peabody.
But the social club did not seek an alcohol license and the city council made it a condition of that special permit that no alcohol be sold or consumed there unless and until that license was obtained.
Last year, officials discovered that alcohol was being consumed there, however, and last month, the council voted to impose a three-month suspension of the club’s special permit to operate, as well as impose a fine.
One problem, according to the club’s attorney, Jack Keilty: There’s no provision in the zoning code in Peabody to suspend a special permit over a violation. The code does allow the city to impose a fine.
The city’s attorney, Donald Conn, argued in a court filing that if the state’s zoning law allows for communities to impose conditions on a special permit, it can be inferred that they also have the ability to impose a penalty.
He argued that to find otherwise would create a situation where no one could ever be held accountable for violating conditions of a permit. “This is not and cannot be the case,” Conn wrote in his opposition to the injunction.
But neither he nor Keilty could show Judge Jeffrey Karp any case law to support their positions.
And with Karp bound by legal requirements that he determine the likelihood of success on the merits of the case — with no guidance from higher courts on the issue — he opted to instead deny the club’s request without prejudice. That means the club could come back if they can find legal support for their position.
Keilty said he expects to file a request to have the issue heard by an Appeals Court single justice by Monday.
