SALEM — After more than a decade, most of it spent in a prison hospital recovering from gunshot wounds suffered in an alleged escape try, Ray Wallace wants to replace his lawyer.
“I feel like I’m being ambushed here,” Wallace, 44, told Salem Superior Court Judge Thomas Drechsler Wednesday, during what had originally been scheduled as a hearing on long-pending probation violation in a 2001 case.
Replacing his attorney would likely delay the case, however, Drechsler told Wallace.
Wallace was on probation after a prison term in the 2001 Waltham burglary and shootout with police when, in 2010 and early 2011 he allegedly committed violent armed and masked holdups at businesses in Peabody and Salem.
While in custody in those cases Wallace then allegedly tried to escape during a visit to a Boston hospital in 2013, during which he and a correctional officer were both shot.
A Suffolk County judge had found him physically incompetent to stand trial, delaying all of his pending cases for years — and for part of that time costing taxpayers approximately $2 million in extra costs for an Essex County correctional officer to be stationed outside his room at the Shattuck Hospital due to a state policy.
More recently he came under scrutiny after a Suffolk County judge signed off on a plan to release him to a nursing home due to fears of contracting COVID-19. The plan was scuttled after Drechsler denied a similar request in Essex County.
But in recent months, there have been several developments — a Suffolk County judge agreed to consider videos of Wallace working out in his room at the Shattuck, and has now scheduled a trial for October.
And in Essex County, Drechsler was preparing to move forward with the probation violation hearing.
During a hearing that was conducted via Zoom on Wednesday, Wallace told the judge that he’s had “zero communication” with his lawyer Ray Buso for the past 3 1/2 years, due to an inability to add the lawyer to a jail-approved calling list.
And Buso, who has represented Wallace for most of the time the case has been pending, acknowledged that much of his contact with Wallace has been through another attorney, David Grimaldi, who represents Wallace in the 2013 escape case in Suffolk County.
In a filing with the court, Buso said he was sent a letter on behalf of Wallace detailing his dissatisfaction with Buso’s representation. The filing cited Wallace’s claims, including that Buso had failed to communicate with him, that he had a conflict of interest, and that there were “irreconcilable differences regarding strategy.”
Wallace told the judge several times that he wants to speak to attorneys and his family.
Though Buso was initially hired privately by Wallace, he has been paid with public funds during most of the pendency of the case after Wallace was found unable to afford counsel.
Drechsler said he would consider appointing a new attorney, but warned, “If I appoint new counsel, you don’t get to ask around and select a lawyer.”
After becoming aware of the situation earlier this week, John Morris, the attorney in charge of the program that assigns private attorneys to work on court-appointed cases said he reached out to Wallace’s original lawyer in the case.
That attorney. Christopher Norris, represented Wallace in the early months of the case. Norris said he would be willing to return to the case.
Wallace then asked if he could have Morris represent him instead.
“I have a huge caseload,” Morris told the judge, saying he does not have the time to take on Wallace’s case.
Buso then told the judge that he recalled “issues” Wallace had with Norris’s past representation.
The judge held off on a decision until the end of the month, after Buso told him he would visit Wallace in person this week.
A status hearing is scheduled for April 28.
