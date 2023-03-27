SALEM — An apparently exasperated Salem Superior Court judge on Friday denied another request to postpone the trial in an already-three-year-old robbery case.
Judge Thomas Drechsler reminded the lawyers for Adriana James, 26, of Jamaica Plain, and Bryon Vaughn, 27, of Dorchester, that when he postponed their trial from February to April, it was the last time that would happen.
“I was adamant about this case,” Drechsler told lawyers Thomas Pierce, who represents James, and David Haynes, who represents Vaughn. “It’s going forward.” He called the number of postponements “extraordinary.”
The two were allegedly among a group of five individuals from Boston who took part in what started as an organized shoplifting of pricey Canada Goose parkas from Giblee’s, a high-end menswear shop on Route 114 in Danvers, on Dec. 26, 2019.
The situation turned violent — and into what prosecutors say was an unarmed robbery — as the thieves tried to force their way past store employees. Prosecutors allege that James had been in the store during a prior similar heist.
One elderly store employee suffered serious injuries to his mouth and face when he was forced into a clothing rack.
Three of the participants admitted to sufficient facts under an unusual offer by a different judge, Salim Tabit, who imposed probation with a condition that they read a book on small business and write a report.
If they complied, the charges would eventually be dismissed. (One of those defendants, Lynasia Trimble, 24, was later charged in connection with an incident at a Dorchester nail salon and some of her charges were converted to a guilty finding last year).
But James and Vaughn would have had to plead guilty and serve jail time in the case. They balked at Tabit’s offer and asked to go to trial.
Drechsler noted that James has repeatedly changed her mind as to how to proceed in the case, at one point asking for another chance to accept Tabit’s offer last summer.
“That obviously did not happen,” Drechsler said. The case was then scheduled for trial in February, but then postponed due to a scheduling conflict.
That was the basis of Pierce’s request on Friday to move the trial from April 18 to a new date.
Pierce, a public defender, has another case scheduled for earlier in April and was concerned it wouldn’t conclude before the James trial date.
He also told the judge that James may be planning to hire private counsel to represent her.
Drechsler said that’s fine with him — as long as that attorney is prepared to try the case on April 18.
