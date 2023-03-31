BEVERLY — When 17-year-old Daniel Anderson went into sudden cardiac arrest almost four years ago, he was literally five houses away from a fire station. Emergency responders arrived in under two minutes with a defibrillator and saved his life.
“Most people don’t have that opportunity,” said Kurt Anderson, Daniel’s father. “You have to be close.”
The Anderson family is now doing what it can to increase the odds of being near a defibrillator in their hometown of Beverly. Last week, The Cabot theater installed a defibrillator in its lobby thanks to a partnership with Ready to React, a nonprofit formed by Kurt and Kelly Anderson in the wake of their son’s near-tragic incident.
In addition to offering free CPR classes, Ready to React raises money to purchase automated external defibrillators — devices that send a shock to the heart to restore a normal rhythm — to be installed in community locations where they are publicly accessible. The Cabot became the second location to install an AED through Ready to React, after Beverly High School, which added a fourth defibrillator to the three it already had.
Kimberley Ballard, director of philanthropy and community relations at The Cabot, said the theater often hires a firefighter detail to work during its shows, but there were other community events when a defibrillator was not in the building.
“When Kurt and Kelly came to us and said they would help us fundraise for it, we jumped at the chance,” Ballard said. “It was such an opportunity for us to do something that we had wanted to do and just needed that little push.”
Kurt Anderson said it took a combination of quick reactions to save Daniel’s life. When Daniel collapsed while playing basketball at a friend’s house in Peabody, his friends quickly ran to get help, his friend’s mother called 911 and began CPR, and firefighters from Engine 4 arrived in one minute, 58 seconds from the alarm. With a defibrillator on board, they were able to shock Daniel’s heart back into rhythm.
“Kelly and I made it our family mission to try to pay it forward as best we can,” Kurt Anderson said. “Having an AED on scene as quickly as possible is essential in survivor rates. The cliche is every second counts, and it really is true.”
React to Ready has trained 156 people in CPR and is holding about three classes per month. They need to raise about $2,000 to pay for each defibrillator and train staff in how to use it.
Ready to React relies on donations and partnerships with community organizations. For The Cabot defibrillator, its partners included Beverly High School students Elizabeth Wilder and Sophie Rogers, who helped raise money as part of their DECA project. The project included hosting CPR classes at Beverly High and holding a “Wear Red Day,” when they asked students to wear red to school and donate a dollar.
“I’m really proud that we were able to help our community by raising this money,” said Wilder, who had Kurt Anderson as a fourth-grader teacher at North Beverly School. “Cardiac arrest can happen to anyone anywhere so we know it’s important to have a defibrillator.”
Kurt Anderson said Ready to React is now working with the city of Beverly to provide AED’s for city parks and plans to keep expanding to new locations.
As for Daniel, who underwent open heart surgery to repair a congenital heart defect, he’s now a healthy, happy 20-year-old, his father said.
“And we’re grateful for that.”
Staff Writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.