MARBLEHEAD — She was 16 at the time, and despite living in one of the state’s wealthiest communities, she could barely afford necessities, never mind the pricey equipment she needed to play sports in school.
Her father was absent from her life, and she couldn’t rely on her mother for emotional support.
The stranger online, who called himself “John Waters,” offered to fill those needs, to listen and to take her shopping.
Instead, the Marblehead girl became another victim of the man, whose real name is James “Jim” LaFrance.
LaFrance, 65, of the town of Dalton, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Salem Superior Court to two counts of rape, as well as attempted rape, child enticement, disseminating obscene material depicting a minor, disseminating harmful material to a minor, and interception of wire communications.
He was sentenced to a total of seven to nine years in state prison — but, under the terms of an unusual plea agreement, will actually serve his time in a federal prison, where he is also serving a 16-year term for related charges involving both the Marblehead girl and another girl from Pennsylvania.
Salem Superior Court Judge Janice Howe accepted the agreement during a hearing where she rejected a characterization by LaFrance’s lawyer of the crimes being an “aberration.”
“I’m not sure I agree, it was out of control or aberrant,” Howe told defense lawyer Peter Lawton before imposing the sentence. “It sounded very systematic and ongoing.”
The case actually started with a sting operation set up by Newbury police. One of the officers on that department, Detective Aaron Wojtkowski, regularly conducts online undercover investigations involving posing as a teen or pre-teen to identify and eventually charge men using chatrooms to find new victims.
In the summer of 2019, he, along with an undercover female officer, posed as a 14-year-old girl and encountered “Waters” online in the “Chat Avenue” and “Google Chat” sites, prosecutor Susan Dolhun told the judge.
The suspect, later identified as LaFrance, immediately began engaging in sexually explicit discussion and within days had set up a “Google Hangouts” video session, where he could be seen masturbating on camera and asking the female undercover officer if she wanted to meet in person.
A few days later, LaFrance made the three-hour drive in his white Chevrolet pickup from Dalton, near Pittsfield, to the Byfield section of Newbury, where officers were waiting to arrest him. In the cab of the truck, officers found a cooler of “Mike’s Hard Lemonade” and a hatchet and machete, Dolhun told the judge.
They also found his navigation system — and entries for addresses in Marblehead and Peabody. On his computer, police found more evidence — videos of the online chat sessions. Eventually they were able to use what they found to identify two victims, one in Pennsylvania, and the other in Marblehead.
Dolhun said neither girl knew that the videos were being recorded or saved.
Federal prosecutors eventually took over the charges involving the saved videos — which carry a minimum mandatory 15 years, three times the maximum available term in Massachusetts.
The Marblehead girl told police that during a time when she got no support at home, the man online was filling a void, both emotionally and financially.
Sometime in the fall of 2018, between Halloween and Christmas, she recalled, LaFrance drove out to meet her in person. She thought he was taking her to eat. In the truck, she said, he raped her.
During another incident, he drove out to take her to the Northshore Mall, stopping again in a remote parking lot. He again raped her and then tried to force her to perform oral sex.
The girl also believes the man was stalking her online, citing his anger at learning she’d started dating a boy her own age, Dolhun told the judge.
Eventually he revealed his true identity. But she stayed silent, emotionally confused by what had happened, until she was approached by Marblehead police detectives.
The investigators in the case were present in court Wednesday.
After a moment of hesitation, LaFrance admitted to the judge that what the prosecutor had just detailed was what happened. He later told the judge he is “very sorry for everything I have done.”
The victim, now about to turn 20, has moved forward with her life, starting a training program to become a nursing assistant and working to support herself. Dolhun said the young woman has moved to another state.
The prosecutor also said the girl found it “extraordinarily upsetting” to learn she had been secretly recorded online.
“I won’t let what happened to me in high school define who I am,” she told the judge. “He took advantage of a child. He knew my home was broken.”
Knowing that LaFrance has a daughter of his own and a wife was particularly troubling to the young woman, who called it “disgraceful” that “he would seek to violate anyone else’s child.”
“I hope you sit there and think deeply about what you did,” she told LaFrance.
“You’re a brave woman, who, though you’ve gone through an ordeal, has risen above it,” Howe told her. The judge said she even detected some compassion from the young woman.
LaFrance, who retired four years ago from a career as a car salesman for Bedard Brothers in Cheshire, had also worked as a stockbroker in the 1980s and before that, as a cook.
Lawton told the judge that LaFrance was “completely out of control” and compared his conduct to that of an addict.
“He was a good citizen,” Lawton said, “who made terrible decisions he is taking responsibility for today.”
Lawton also suggested that his client was “not computer literate” when he engaged in the online video chats and saved them to his computer — videos that formed the basis of a separate federal case to which LaFrance pleaded guilty.
In November, LaFrance was sentenced by a U.S. District Court judge to 16 years in prison for the videos of both girls found on his computer.
Lawton urged Howe to allow LaFrance to begin serving his federal sentence immediately, with the state prison terms to be served concurrently, or at the same time. That would allow LaFrance, who detailed a litany of medications he takes for heart disease and a “temper” issue to be housed in a federal prison hospital.
Dolhun said she would not object to the arrangement, saying it will allow the victim t6 continue to move forward with her life.
LaFrance will be in his late 70s before he is released, and will then be on 10 years of supervision by federal probation officers. He will also have to register as a sex offender.
