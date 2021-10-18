A day after the deadline arrived for executive branch employees to get vaccinated under Gov. Charlie Baker's mandate, the head of the State Police Association of Massachusetts said his members have heard nothing but silence from the administration about exemptions or consequences.
SPAM President Michael Cherven said Monday that his union is unsure how many state troopers have been relieved of the vaccine requirement on religious or medical grounds, or how many submitted their resignations as a response.
Asked when officers who fail to comply could be off the job, Cherven replied, "We fully expected an answer to that on Friday."
"We are here today with no answers," Cherven said. "Can you imagine the frustration level of our members? They don't know whether they're going to have a job today, tomorrow. They were told today is the final day (to comply). Nobody's telling us what's going on."
More than 90% of state police employees submitted a form attesting they are vaccinated in compliance with the executive order as of Monday, according to Baker's office.
The executive order Baker issued in August calls for progressive discipline for employees who do not get vaccinated or acquire an exemption. Managers will first be suspended for five days without pay and ultimately terminated for "continued non-compliance," according to the administration. Bargaining unit members face a five-day suspension without pay, followed by an additional 10-day suspension without pay, after which failure to comply would result in termination.
The administration said Monday that 40,462 active employees submitted a form attesting they are vaccinated or applied for an exemption, putting about 95% of the executive branch in compliance with the mandate. Another 1,571 employees have neither submitted an attestation or an exemption request, according to the administration.
All employees have been instructed to report to work as usual on Monday except for an unspecified number notified otherwise, the administration said.
Close to 85% of SPAM's membership is vaccinated, Cherven said. He added that the department informed him last week that 299 state police employees are unvaccinated, 200 of whom filed an application to receive a medical or religious exemption from the mandate.
The administration has said it would consider exemption applications on a rolling basis.
~ Chris Lisinski/SHNS